Items lost to families across the Grand Valley are slowly being returned to their owners by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation that spanned several months and jurisdictions.
Although investigators may never be able to find the proper home for the hundreds of stolen items recovered, many have been returned to grateful owners.
“We recovered a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy Amanda Simon said. “The interior of the car was dismantled, the engine had been torn apart, but mostly I was thankful to get it recovered and returned to the owner.”
Simon said she hopes she made it a little easier for the victim to get through a difficult situation.
“She still had to make payments on it when she wasn’t even in possession of it,” Simon said. “That’s huge for us. To get it back to her so she could do what she needed to.”
Samantha Berryman and her violin were among those reunited through the investigation.
“It’s a part of me, part of my family, my history,” Berryman told the Sheriff’s Office, “I thought I never would get it back.”
Berryman started playing the string instrument when she was in middle school after encouragement from her grandmother. The antique French violin she learned to play on belonged to her grandmother’s great aunt and had been passed down through generations of her family.
It was among her most prized possessions, even more so after the grandparents who raised her passed away, and the violin was stolen in July. After believing it lost forever, Berryman received a call in September she may never forget.
“She was very thankful I returned it to her,” Simon said. “At one point it brought her to tears. It was a great feeling.”
The violin was one of hundreds of stolen property recovered by the MCSO and was estimated to be worth $10,000.
The thefts span the region and include a host of suspects who now faces charges. Among other items recovered included four stolen vehicles, two trailers believed to be stolen, more than 40 unlawfully possessed guns (some either stolen or defaced), illegal narcotics, evidence of illegal title transfers and hundreds of other stolen items including tools, solar panels, batteries, jewelry and more.
Investigators so far have linked the stolen property to at least 25 cases of storage unit, residential and business burglaries, and auto thefts and car break-ins. They originated from multiple jurisdictions on the Western Slope, with one case dating back to 2007, the MCSO reports. As a result of this investigation, eight people face various charges that range from theft, burglary, unlawful possession of weapons, and illegal narcotics.
In mid-July, the MCSO began its investigation into recent burglaries and car thefts in Mesa County.
“During COVID, we had a large increase in storage unit burglaries, auto thefts and theft from autos,” Simon said.
According to data from the MCSO, auto theft, burglary, theft from auto and theft were all up from March 13 through Aug. 31 this year compared to last year.
Deputies and investigators combed through evidence, surveillance video, identified potential suspects and developed information that led to an apartment on the 400 block of Coronado Court.
After executing a search warrant, investigators found a stolen firearm and other miscellaneous items. From there, they learned of another home off 27½ Road that was also storing stolen property. Investigators were led down “rabbit holes” until they ultimately discovered a third and final house where stolen property was stored.
“It felt like a puzzle,” Simon said, explaining how the investigation gained momentum from the first home.
“Originally we didn’t know these two houses, one of which was in the city. After we did Coronado, there was a snowball effect,” Simon said. “But I think it worked out in a lot of people’s favor to get a lot of stuff back.”
It can be a difficult process to prove stolen property belongs to its original owner.
“We rely heavily on identifying marks,” Simon said. “We rely on very detailed descriptions of things. We rely on serial numbers and if people have photographs of stolen items even if it was taken a couple years ago… it is very beneficial.”
For many items, especially power tools, it can be impossible for the sheriff’s office to prove ownership based on a person’s word alone.
Simon said that with the violin, Berryman was able to prove ownership with a detailed description. She knew it had a horsehair bow and there was a pearl near the chin rest of the violin.
“That was huge for us,” Simon said. “When we get items that are very common, tools is one that comes to mind, it’s very hard to get tools to the right owners because a lot of people don’t keep their serial numbers or engrave their last name on it or mark on it.”
Item without photos, serial numbers, or identifying marks can be difficult for law enforcement to determine ownership on and match with a stolen property case.
“If you have items that were stolen and you haven’t reported it, you need to report it,” MCSO spokesperson Megan Terlecky said. “We suspect there were items stolen that haven’t been reported yet.”
Community members are advised to document all their belongings and report thefts at non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707 when they occur.
The MCSO is currently working to identify vehicles and trailers that were recovered during the investigation.
“The VINs were ground off of them so we have to go through the manufacturers,” Simon said.
Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department, Western Colorado Drug Task Force, Mesa County Code Enforcement, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Investigations, Crime Reduction, and Street Crime Units all worked on various aspects of this investigation.