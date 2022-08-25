080521-news-davidlesh01-ml

DAILY SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

David Lesh enters U.S. District Court in Grand Junction.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

David Lesh on Tuesday appealed convictions for rogue snowmobiling and unauthorized use of national forest lands on grounds that the federal government was allegedly guilty of “overreach” and violating his First Amendment rights.

Lesh was found guilty by a federal judge in Grand Junction in October 2021 of snowmobiling at a closed terrain park at Keystone Resort and posting pictures of activities on national forest that benefitted his outdoor clothing business. He was sentenced by Judge Gordon Gallagher to six months of probation, 160 hours of community service and a fine of $10,000 on Jan. 22, 2022. He hasn’t completed any of the sentence pending his appeal.