Colorado Parks and Wildlife has selected specific deer and elk hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing in 2021.
The goal is to inform hunters on how and where to fight the spread of CWD, a parks and wildlife news release said.
Beginning in early October, CPW will be sending letters to Colorado rifle season hunters who have been selected for mandatory CWD testing.
CPW will require mandatory submission of CWD test samples — animal heads — from all elk and deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunts to better evaluate the infection levels of CWD in herds, the news release said.
There will be no charge for mandatory testing.
Hunters can find the hunt codes selected for mandatory testing of deer on pages 22–32 and elk on pages 41–52 of the 2021 Colorado Big Game Brochure. The information along with a complete list of CWD testing submission sites is also available at www.cpw.state.co.us.
CPW is continuing the use of temporary CWD submission sites to assist those who are hunting in remote locations.
Northwest Region testing locations include Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Steamboat Springs, Hot Sulphur Springs and Walden.
Southwest Region locations include Montrose, Hotchkiss, Gunnison, Durango, Dolores, Norwood, Monte Vista and Pagosa Springs.
Previous results of mandatory testing have led to new insights into varying infection levels in Colorado herds, the news release said.
As of May 2021, CWD has been detected in 40 of 54 deer herds, 16 of 43 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds.
The estimated proportion of sampled animals that are infected (or disease “prevalence”) appears to be rising in many Colorado herds.
Information from the testing is 2020 included:
n 32 deer herds were included in mandatory testing
n Over 7,500 samples tested statewide (includes all species)
n CWD disease prevalence exceeds the 5% in 22 deer herds
n Nine herds have disease prevalence between 5-10%, six herds have disease prevalence between 10-20%, and seven herds have disease prevalence that exceeds 20%. When disease prevalence is 20%, it means 1 out of 5 adult males are infected
n Data collected from mandatory testing shows disease prevalence is 2-3 times higher in male deer than female deer
CWD is a prion disease that affects Colorado’s deer, elk and moose. The disease course generally lasts 2-3 years and is always fatal.
Although there has been no evidence that CWD has yet been transmitted to humans, the Center for Disease Control, along with CPW, recommend that hunters not eat the meat of a CWD-infected animal, according to the CPW news release.