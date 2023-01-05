A large, lettuce-growing greenhouse near Silt shut down its operations and laid off its employees last week following challenges breaking into Colorado’s retail grocery market, but its owner was working this week to try to reopen it.
George Barr, president of Spring Born, spoke in an interview Tuesday about the shutdown of the business and the factors behind it, only to say later in the day that the situation had changed after he talked to his banker.
“He just told me rehire everybody, we’ll give you all the money, go,” Barr said.
He said the bank, which was going to be handed the business for liquidation or sale, brought in a contract, allowing for him to pursue reopening.
As of Wednesday, however, Barr said the business remained closed and he didn’t yet know what’s going to happen with it. He said there is support for him to reopen it, including from the bank and investors, but it’s difficult to restart the operation after shutting down, when it comes to things like trying to hire back laid-off workers.
“Of course we won’t get them all back,” he said.
Before hearing from the bank Tuesday, Barr had predicted the business eventually would resume operations under a new owner.
“It will reopen. It’s too valuable not to,” he said as he was expecting at that point for the electrical power to the business to shut down the same day, with 2.5 acres of lettuce growing in the greenhouse destined to go to waste.
With help that included a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, Barr had poured $36 million into the business over three years, building the greenhouse and packing house, installing a grow system and packing-line equipment, hiring people and covering other expenses.
In August, Gov. Jared Polis and state Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, visited the greenhouse in part to tout a bipartisan measure signed by Polis and co-sponsored by Soper. It benefits greenhouses used for commercial production by treating business personal property as agricultural personal property, meaning it’s not taxed for five years. Soper and Polis also spoke in favor of the idea of greenhouses being used to grow more produce in Colorado year-round, which Soper says is better than Colorado River water being used downstream to grow things that then need to be shipped here and don’t generate local jobs or taxes.
But on Dec. 29, Barr emailed Polis and state Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg, copying lawmakers including Soper, to say the business had closed the prior day, had laid off 20 employees, and was being mothballed and was for sale.
“I encourage you to look closely at the retail grocery market as it clearly is not a functioning market. Less than 8 men control the retail lettuce market in Colorado (really multiple states) and they will not accept new market entrants. They just will not regardless of the constant marketing messages about how they support local agriculture,” Barr wrote.
Barr said this week, “We can’t get into the large retailers with the exception of Whole Foods.”
He said Spring Born had lots of support from restaurants in the region wanting its product. It also had sold a lot of lettuce to California. He said Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and some local school districts had agreed to buy its lettuce.
Still, with Spring Born’s challenges establishing itself in the retail grocery store market in Colorado, Barr said he had exhausted his funds and was forced to close after an investor he thought he had lined up pulled out.
In April, Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky wrote a letter to an executive of Kroger, which owns the City Market and King Soopers chains in Colorado, encouraging Kroger to purchase Spring Born’s produce. In September, Soper drafted a bipartisan letter signed by area and regional state lawmakers encouraging Kroger and Safeway to consider buying more local produce like Spring Born’s to support local economies and Coloradans’ access to high-quality fresh foods.
“Colorado has farmers growing micro-greens and lettuce, and they have an abundant supply, they just need market access,” the letter said.
Soper said this week that Kroger’s discussion of a merger with Safeway’s parent company, Albertsons, “is sounding a lot of alarms for Colorado agricultural producers” who already face difficulties getting produce and meat to market even with competition between those two corporations.
He said Safeway and Kroger pitch themselves as buying a lot of locally grown produce, but in reality it’s very limited.
“Once you start looking at the dirty little details you realize that local is far more limited than the marketing suggests it is,” he said, while adding that he knows marketing factors require buying at certain quantities.
A representative for King Soopers, one of the chains Barr named in his email last week to Polis as not being open to new market entrants, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Barr also called out a smaller chain in the region, Clark’s Market. Tom Clark, that company’s president, said this week it had been years since his company had heard from Spring Born so he “couldn’t speak to any specifics on why we couldn’t use them for whatever reason.”
He said Clark’s Market tries to buy local where it works out, but it can be logistically hard. Western Slope stores and towns are so far apart, it makes it hard to get produce from one location to another, such as from the Rifle/Silt area to Telluride, home to one of Clark’s Market’s stores, he said. Instead, he said, the Telluride store’s produce comes from Clark’s Market’s warehouse.
“They source produce that they can get,” he said of that company.