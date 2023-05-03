A Delta County ranch is proving that a healthier habitat for wildlife also means better grazing for its cattle and its conservation efforts will be recognized at this year’s Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Annual Convention.

LeValley Ranch will receive the 2023 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award. The award, named for conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes ranchers, farmers and forestland owners “who inspire others with their voluntary conservation efforts on private, working lands,” according to a news release.

