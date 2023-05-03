A Delta County ranch is proving that a healthier habitat for wildlife also means better grazing for its cattle and its conservation efforts will be recognized at this year’s Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Annual Convention.
LeValley Ranch will receive the 2023 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award. The award, named for conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes ranchers, farmers and forestland owners “who inspire others with their voluntary conservation efforts on private, working lands,” according to a news release.
In Colorado, the Leopold Award is presented by the Sand County Foundation with other partner organizations, including American Farmland Trust and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. LeValley Ranch will receive the award at the CCA convention in June.
“The recipients of this award are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today,” Sand County Foundation President and CEO Kevin McAleese said. “Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber.”
Robbie LeValley, a family member of LeValley Ranch, said they partner with a number of organizations to manage their grazing land in Delta and Montrose Counties to benefit wildlife, including the Gunnison sage-grouse.
The ranch and the land it leases from the Bureau of Land Management is in the core habitat for the Crawford population of the Gunnison sage-grouse. The LeValleys have worked with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, BLM, and a local working group since 1995 to address the needs of the threatened species, according to the release.
“When we manage for the grouse or the elk or the deer then that provides for a diverse number of species of grasses, forbs and shrubs,” LeValley said. “That mixture of nutrients is good for the livestock as well.”
Over time, LeValley said they have seen an increase in the diversity of plants and grasses they see on the land they manage. In addition to providing better nutrients for the cattle, the conservation management has helped mitigate the impacts from drought.
“When we actively graze and we manage the grazing then we are literally managing for an increased root mass and that increased root mass provides more nutrients for all of the species.,” LeValley said. “It’s the insurance policy for when we’ve had these dry periods that again provides the forage for the cattle, but the wildlife as well.”
LeValley Ranch has a history going back more than a century in the North Fork Valley. Thomas LeValley homesteaded in the area in 1914. Since then, his son Byron, and grandsons Mark, Hank and Steve, have shown how conservation can work on a working cattle ranch.
“We’re always working to show that it is the ‘and’ when it comes to management,” Robbie LeValley said. “It’s the cattle and the grouse. It isn’t an either/or situation. That’s not how our ecosystems are developed.”