A man who called Grand Junction home from the moment he got to town, Levi Lucero, died this month leaving behind a legacy as one of the most driven and hardworking members of the community.
“I never knew how a person could do so much,” his son, Gary Lucero, said. “We all seem to have so much time, but he just seemed to have more time than anyone else.
“I could never do justice to how much he was able to do in 88 years,” he added.
During his time in Grand Junction, Lucero helped start the Grand Junction Housing Authority, was a strong voice in making what would become Colorado Mesa University a four-year institution and became a leader within the Latino community.
“If there were things he liked, it was God, family, community, Grand Junction and Mesa College,” Gary said.
Lucero Hall, located on Cannell Avenue, was named for Levi and his wife, Bernice, in 2018. The couple were prominent CMU boosters. It sits off North Avenue, a street the two at one time strongly advocated to rename University Boulevard in honor of the school.
CMU President Tim Foster said students walk past Lucero’s contributions to the school and community every day.
“Beyond our personal friendship, I will remember Levi Lucero for his contributions to CMU that can be measured in decades,” Foster said. “Listing his contributions to the university would require more words than we have available to us today. So I will just say he will be missed, and that I offer the sincerest condolences to his family during their time of grief.”
Foster described Lucero’s life as a true American success story.
“He showed me a picture of the home he grew up in and it was pretty modest,” he said.
Originally from Las Animas, Colorado, Lucero grew up in small home with a large family with not much money to go around.
“He told me he didn’t have shoes growing up and when he went to run track in school, he ran barefoot,” said Dan Robinson, who knew Lucero for more than 40 years. “He became a very accomplished runner and someone bought shoes for him and he was even better.”
Lucero moved to Grand Junction in 1959 working as a newspaper employee, real estate agent, restaurant owner and entrepreneur over the years.
“As an adult he knew he represented his culture and always aspired to be something beyond a laborer,” Robinson said. “Levi was always very ambitious and wanted to be white collar.”
Robinson said Lucero lived his life as a respectful individual who always carried himself with integrity.
He was very active with Latino relations in the community and his son would go on to become the first Latino mayor of Grand Junction, according to a former coworker.
“Levi and I worked in the hot metal days of the Daily Sentinel,” former Grand Junction Daily Sentinel publisher Ken Johnson explained. “We lost a great citizen. He bridged a lot of gaps in the community.”
Johnson said that even though Lucero left the paper to start his career in real estate, there were never any hard feelings between the two. Lucero was one of the first employees to take advantage of a program set up for Sentinel staff to take courses at the nearby university and used it to springboard into a new career.
“As I was okaying his last class, he told me he was leaving to sell real estate,” Johnson said. “The next thing you knew he wasn’t just selling real estate, he was getting things developed and he just plugged into the community.”
In real estate he started a lifelong friendship with the Bray family.
“The Brays and Luceros have known each other for 60 years or so,” Robert Bray of Bray Real Estate said. “What always impressed me was how passionate and committed he was. He was an entrepreneur extraordinaire, ran Mexican restaurants and his family always came first.”
Levi and Bernice owned the popular El Escondido restaurant on North Avenue in the 1970s until it closed in the 1980s because of the oil shale bust. Gary Lucero said he heard many times over the years from different people in town that theirs was the best Mexican restaurant they’d ever been to.
As he thought about his father’s accomplishments, Gary said his work finding homes for families of all incomes will always make him proud as he continues to drive by housing developments his father was involved in such as one on the Bookcliffs, one on Walnut Avenue and the Ratekin Towers.
“He did a lot of positive things for the community and that really puts a spring in my step because life is better for people in a lot of ways,” Gary said.
When W.R. “Bob” Bary Sr. died in 2017, Lucero was among the first to speak to his character and told the Daily Sentinel “he was one of the finest men in Grand Junction.”
Now three years later, his son said much of the same about Levi.
“I don’t think Levi ever met a stranger in the community,” Robert Bray said. “What always impressed me most was what a passionate and committed person he was.”