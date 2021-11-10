Orchard Mesa resident Robert Ballard is throwing his hat into the ring to be the next Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.
Ballard, a small arms repairman for the Colorado National Guard, is treasurer of the newly formed Mesa County Libertarian Party.
As such, he would face whomever wins the GOP nomination for the position, which could be decided in the June primary, and any Democrat that might enter the race. So far, there is no one.
While Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Republican, hasn’t formally announced her intention to run for re-election, she has indicated that is her desire on her website and Facebook pages.
Still, she has not yet re-activated her campaign finance account with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, an account she terminated only a few months after winning the job in November 2018.
Currently, Peters is facing a lawsuit from the state for failing to report contributions or expenditures for nearly three years even though she is actively soliciting for donations.
If Peters does run, she’ll face Bobbie Gross in the GOP primary next summer. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the June 2018 Republican Party primary by about 1,300 votes.
Ballard said he decided to run because of disagreements that have sprung up over the nation’s election systems between Republicans and Democrats, saying it makes sense for someone who is neither to oversee the county’s election system.
“I have become disgusted with the way our red versus blue politics have created distrust in our election system,” Ballard said. “While national issues are having an ever-increasing impact on the way we conduct business at the local level, it is the job of our county officials to insulate us from corruption, not perpetuate it. The integrity of our elections has been shaken by both parties and it is past time for a third party to oversee the election process.”
Peters and some members of her staff are the subject of local, state and federal investigations into possible criminal breaches of election security protocols. Peters, who has been temporarily barred from overseeing the county’s elections as a result, also faced ethics complaints, while her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, faces separate criminal charges and a county Human Resources investigation on allegations she’s created a hostile work environment.
Ballard describes himself as a husband, father, Christian, firearms instructor, service member, outdoorsman and a Libertarian.
“I live, work and play right here in Mesa County, and I am passionate about serving my community in a substantial way,” he said.
“I believe in a set of personal values that include integrity and responsibility,” Ballard added. “Because of my strong desire to serve my community, my foundation in my values, and the needs of Mesa County, I am formally announcing my run as a Libertarian Candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder in the 2022 election.
For more information about Ballard, visit his website www.ballard4mesa.com.