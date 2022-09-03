It’s official. The planned expansion of a new library branch will be on land for the proposed Clifton Community Campus.
Earlier this week, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners and the Mesa County Public Library District entered into an intergovernmental agreement to use 3 acres of land on that campus for a new branch, which the district previously was planning to build on a 5-acre lot it bought in 2017 at F and 32 roads.
Instead, it is to be part of a larger effort to build a multi-use 27-acre campus near the intersection of 32 1/2 and D 1/2 roads next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
A day after that agreement was sign, construction crews began work on the new branch library.
Along with the branch, the Clifton campus also is to include a 13,000-square-foot town hall complete with such things as a 400-seat events area that also doubles as a high-school sized basketball court, office space, a commercial banquet kitchen, playground areas, interior and exterior bathrooms, a gazebo, a handball court and an exterior movie wall.
Additionally, the campus is to become a regional hub for child care, one that can handle up to 200 infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children. That childcare center is to include its own kitchen, office space for the nonprofit Partnership for Children and Families, evaluation rooms, workforce training areas that focus on child care, meeting rooms and an indoor gross motor skills area.
The library district’s plans call for building a 17,800 square-foot facility complete with reading areas, classrooms, studios, multi-purpose rooms, computer centers, a children’s area and outdoor seating.
Moving to the county complex provides a few other extras, such as more parking space, proximity to larger neighborhoods and a less busy traffic area.
The district’s existing Clifton 5,400 square-foot branch already is the second-most visited library in the district, behind its 35,000 square-foot main branch on Grand Avenue. The new branch will be three times larger than its existing Clifton branch.
The district, which plans to relocate its adult learning center to the new Clifton branch, also operates branches in Collbran, De Beque, Fruita, Orchard Mesa, Gateway and Palisade.
Total cost for the new library is estimated to be about $11.5 million, and is to be paid from grants, private donations, private foundations and the sale of the F Road property, which the district purchased for $225,000. The district is not seeking any tax increase to fund the project.
At the same time, Marillac Clinic is in the process of raising funds for a new $12.2 million facility that is to be located on land adjacent to the campus.