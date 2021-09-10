Like everything else, the Mesa County Public Library had to adapt to changes made by COVID-19. Sometimes, like in the case of the high school equivalency GED program, the change is a progressive, positive one.
According to Adult Learning Director Emily McConnel, an online learning tool was not in place to assist students in March 2020 and employees worked together to find a solution to their dilemma.
“Everyone was scrambling at the time because we didn’t have online learning in place,” McConnel said. “It was a quick learning curve. Over the summer (of 2020) our team regrouped and that’s when Lisa Bloom became our distance online learning coordinator. From that time forward, we were able to offer better online options for students. It’s been interesting to see how the (GED online) program has developed through COVID, but I think we are stronger and better than ever.”
Not only have changes been made adding the online option since COVID, the program has seen a change in the demographics of students.
“Normally, our learners are 25 and over,” McConnel said. “Since the beginning of summer, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of younger students (17-18 year olds) which we attribute to COVID.”
Matthew Sommers, 17, recently enrolled in the GED program, which is an alternative to the high school diploma, with hopes of attending Western Colorado Community College to become an automobile mechanic. Sommers said traditional high school wasn’t working for him or his peers who have received their GED from various programs.
“I wasn’t learning,” Sommers said. “The class sizes were too large and I never got help.”
Since 2017, a total of 47 individuals have graduated from the program earning a GED. A graduation ceremony complete with caps and gowns was held July 31 for recent graduates of the program.
Graduates recognized were Angelo Archuleta, Elizabeth Barker, Nicholle Bauman, Maria Campos, Maria Garcia, Natosha Holman, Rory Jensen, Brandon McElroy, Angeleena Medina, Karina Montoya, Mariah O’very, Alano Salazar, Rosendo Sanchez-Esparz and Sierra Thompson.
Barker, a recent GED graduate of the library, said she had wanted to earn her GED for a long time and even attempted a few times before. She finally found success with the encouragement of her husband, Jake, and the library’s GED staff.
“I started GED testing a few times in my 20s but never finished it,” Barker said. “I heard about the library’s GED program and contacted them. It was a really fun program. It’s a big commitment but definitely worth it. Anything worthwhile takes hard work.”
Barker’s work schedule conflicted with the class schedule “so my math teacher, Brent (Neas), made a special time slot for me.
“All of the people involved in the program are so passionate and want you to succeed. They are very genuine and make learning fun,” she added.
She mentioned that before taking the GED preparation offered through the library, she wasn’t a big fan of math or creative writing.
Barker anticipates taking an aptitude test and going to college in the future.
Currently, the library’s GED program is enrolling learners for their October start date and is offering morning and evening classes as well as two online programs. The first online offering is Career Online High School. The other option is the GED Distance Learning Course, where students go at their own pace but can ask questions to an instructor assigned to them.
The majority of funding the GED program comes from the Adult Education Family Literacy Act. The United Way pays for the GED exam for eligible students.