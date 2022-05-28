It’s never too late to earn your high school diploma.
Emily McConnel, director of Adult Learning at Mesa County Libraries, said 16 students earned their GED this year and six earned their high school diploma through Career Online
High School, which is their largest group of graduates to date.
A total of 35 students have earned their GEDs (general educational development), while 34 completed career online high school since they began offering education programs five years ago.
“We are incredibly proud of all our graduates,” McConnel said. “These individuals have been up against a lot, which could have stopped them from earning a high school credential, and it’s incredible to see them make it to this point.”
Mesa County Libraries was proud to honor the 2022 graduates who earned their GED or high school diploma during a graduation ceremony last week at the Central Library’s Community Room.
McConnel told the large audience that before them was a group of students who had the courage to push through stigmas, resilience to push through setbacks and persistence using strength and discipline.
She told the graduates: “These qualities you have developed due to the unique challenges you have faced.”
Keynote speaker Shana Wade, who serves as associate director of Mesa County Libraries, encouraged the graduates to “enjoy the journey,” adding that sometimes the bravest thing is “showing up.”
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout also addressed the GED program and career online graduates.
She said receiving their GED unlocks doors to their future. Stout noted the path the students took to earn their diplomas wasn’t easy and required sacrifice, but “the winds of adversity grow us and make us stronger. You are stronger because you have withstood more.”
The 2022 graduates who participated in the ceremony were Brooke Carey, Kaley Claypool, Samara Coville, Jordan Friday, Odalys Garcia, Alex Goering, Elizabeth Goering, Liesel Ingram, Kyler Noe, Yolanda Robrahn, Gilberto Rodriquez, Maria Sasak, Matthew Sommers, Tammy Tabor, Roberta Thilges and Lucero Watson.
Many of the libraries’ 2022 GED graduates plan to further their education.
Robrahn announced during the ceremony that she will be attending Colorado Mesa University to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Sasak plans to start classes in January at CMU to earn a master’s degree in journalism, while Claypool will begin classes May 31 from CMU to become a veterinarian technician.
Sasak and Claypool said they never considered going to college when they first decided to earn their GED.
“I knew I needed a GED to get a job, and that was main focus and purpose. (Future) educational plans came later,” Sasak said. “College wasn’t on my list until I started meeting with Admissions (from CMU).”
Both Sasak and Claypool were complimentary about the library’s GED offerings.
“The instructors were very good,” Sasak said. “The hardest subject was math, and if it wasn’t for Brent (Neas), I wouldn’t be graduating. He was the best math teacher I ever had, and it’s very much his teaching that got me to (this) point.”
Claypool added, “The entire program from start to finish, you feel everyone cares.”
“No one in my family knew this was going to happen,” Sasak said. “The fact that I’m doing it. It’s amazing!”