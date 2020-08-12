Mesa County Libraries received about half the visitation of a typical year amid scaled back programming due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to follow public health guidance, Library Director Michelle Boisvenue-Fox said programming like book clubs and classes have been moved online or limited to small scale gatherings of less than 10 people.
“It’s sort of a sign of how much programming is important to the community in the numbers that were visiting us before,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “I think for us it’s also a community comfort and safety level with visiting the library since we’re not seeing our regular numbers.”
The libraries are trying to get creative with delivering that programming, Boisvenue-Fox said. Some have held outdoor book clubs and they are discussing other options like station-based programs visitors can move through and remain socially distanced.
“We’re doing some small programs outdoors in different locations,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “Some of our book groups are meeting outdoors. Collbran is having some programming in a local park. So we’re trying some things, but we’re also still doing a lot virtually.”
Larger events have been canceled as well, Boisvenue-Fox said. ComicCon and Culture Fest, which normally happen in the fall, won’t be held this year. It is instead looking at a community reading challenge focused on diverse authors for all ages, she said.
For library users still wary of public spaces amid the pandemic, Boisvenue-Fox said the library is continuing its curbside service. She said they have also followed all the health and safety guidelines from installing plexiglass to cleaning often. She said visitors have been good about wearing masks while inside the libraries.
One positive change, Boisvenue-Fox said, is that all Mesa County Libraries are now open for their full regular hours, including mornings.
“The community reaction that we’ve been getting right now is they are very grateful that the library is open right now,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “So people are still really happy.”
NEW CLIFTON BRANCH
Mesa County Libraries is working on design concepts for its planned construction of a new Clifton branch.
“Several years ago the library purchased some property over on F Road,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “So we are currently in the phase where we’re working with architectural students on designing that location.”
Boisvenue-Fox said the library is working with architecture students in the University of Colorado-Denver masters program to produce the concepts. She said they are planning to collect community feedback in the fall, but are working on how to do that within public health guidelines.
“We really want community feedback and we want to figure out a way to get that, so it’s not just virtual,” she said.
Once they have gathered that feedback, Boisvenue-Fox said the library will work with an architect and contractor on the final design and permitting on the building. It will also hold a capital campaign in 2021 with the hope of breaking ground in spring of 2022, she said.
“It is really nice to have something to focus on that’s positive outside of COVID,” Boisvenue-Fox said. “That’s for sure.”