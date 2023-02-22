Mesa County Libraries is planning an event next week to highlight the struggles faced by the homeless community in the Grand Valley.
The event, called “Homelessness: From the Ground Up,” is sponsored by local advocacy group Solidarity Not Charity and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
At the event, five presenters will discuss their learned experiences in attempting to combat the issue locally and serve those effected by it: Mesa County Valley School District 51 REACH (Resources, Education and Advocacy for Children who are Homeless) Program Coordinator Margery Brennan, Joseph Center founder Mona Highline, Solidarity Not Charity volunteer Pooka Campbell, Grand Valley Peace and Justice Program Coordinator Sherry Cole, and Point in Time census-taker Kim Smith.
“Homelessness: From the Ground Up” will include time for questions and public comments.
“The homeless problem got a lot worse during the pandemic. Everyone is talking about it. I just wanted the public to hear stories from the front lines,” said event organizer Eric Niederkruger in a press release announcing the event.
“After presentations, there will be a Q&A session and time for people with lived experience to speak.”
In the press release, Niederkruger, who co-founded weekly meals for the homeless at Whitman Park nearly 17 years ago, said the Grand Valley Coalition for The Homeless’ “10-Year Plan to End Homelessness” in the region began in 2010 and expired two years, prompting this free event.
The first hour of the event will feature presentations by the five speakers in an effort to illuminate the extent of the Grand Valley’s houselessness problem and the stigma surrounding it. The second hour will be devoted to questions and comments from the audience.
“People often associate homelessness with drug addiction, alcoholism and mental illness. While these three groups are well-represented in the homeless community, that’s only part of the story,” Niederkruger said in the press release.
“Many Americans are just two paychecks away from homelessness. Many are couch-surfing, car-camping or remaining in a toxic relationship to remain sheltered. Not all housing-insecure people are in shelters or sleeping rough.”
“When homelessness comes up, a primary response is fear. Some people fear the homeless. Other people fear becoming homeless themselves,” he said.