Nonprofit organization Life By Music donated $5,000 and 12 acoustic guitars to the D51 Foundation this week. One of the guitars was donated in honor of Eleanor, a student at Redlands Middle School who performed at the Moody’s Music Gala on April 2. She is pictured here with Redlands Principal Jory Sorensen, D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, Portia Davenport with Elevation Now Wellness Center, and Redlands band teacher Sarah Kamstra.
The School District 51 Foundation on Wednesday announced a $5,000 donation from Life By Music, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring youth and those in need through the power of music.
Life By Music also donated 12 acoustic guitars to the D51 Foundation. Those guitars will be distributed to five schools to be used by music students.
“On behalf of the D51 Foundation, I want to say how honored we are to receive this generous donation from Life By Music in support of music students throughout Mesa County,” D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen said in a foundation press release. “The guitars will be distributed to Redlands Middle School, Shelledy Elementary, Appleton Elementary, Bookcliff Middle School and Grand Mesa Middle School. Life By Music’s passion for sharing their love of music will make a huge difference to our students.”
The $5,000 donation will go directly to District 51 student scholarships to attend Colorado Mesa University’s Music Camps in June. The week-long camp is for music students who have had at least one year of training in band or orchestra, as well as guitar-playing students. CMU’s Music Camp includes five days of instruction from the university’s music faculty, as well as professional musicians.
Life By Music hosted its first Moody’s Music Gala on April 2, at Moody’s Lounge in Grand Junction, raising the funds that were recently donated to the D51 Foundation.
“We are so thankful to have linked up with Grand Junction residents Logan Moody and Dr. Nick Sechrist to bring this event to life and raise money for D51,” Life By Music President and Founder Ryan Patrick said.
“We all agreed on one simple fact: that music can make a big difference and when good people come together with an idea, amazing things will follow. We hope our Gibson Gives donation of acoustic guitars will give kids an opportunity to grow through learning music, just as we did growing up. We are thankful that money will go towards directly enriching the lives of the youth in Grand Junction through the power of music. We are already excited to begin planning for Moody’s Music Gala 2024.”