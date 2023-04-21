Life By Music

Nonprofit organization Life By Music donated $5,000 and 12 acoustic guitars to the D51 Foundation this week. One of the guitars was donated in honor of Eleanor, a student at Redlands Middle School who performed at the Moody’s Music Gala on April 2. She is pictured here with Redlands Principal Jory Sorensen, D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, Portia Davenport with Elevation Now Wellness Center, and Redlands band teacher Sarah Kamstra.

The School District 51 Foundation on Wednesday announced a $5,000 donation from Life By Music, a 501(c3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring youth and those in need through the power of music.

Life By Music also donated 12 acoustic guitars to the D51 Foundation. Those guitars will be distributed to five schools to be used by music students.

