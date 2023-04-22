The kiosk at Las Colonias Park explains water flows and also has warning flag that will warn water users of the danger level. Each of the eight life jacket kiosks can be stocked with up to 30 life jackets.
Kate Ramsay, director of the Save-a-Life Life Jacket Program, demonstrates how life jackets will be stocked at the kiosk located near the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater.
Scott Crabtree
River Flow CFS is how the determine warnings.
A sign along the Colorado River warns water users of possible danger.
More people died while recreating on Colorado waters in 2022 than ever before, and amidst predictions of stronger river conditions this year, the Grand Junction Fire Department is urging people to take the right precautions.
“People recreating on the water, especially the river, should do so safely,” said Dirk Clingman, community outreach specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department. “We want to make sure you take the proper precautions and have the right equipment before you go out there.”
To help people stay safe, life jackets can be borrowed (and returned) for free at Save-a-Life life jacket kiosks located along the Colorado River in Mesa County. There are eight kiosks that can be accessed from Palisade to Fruita.
The Save-a-Life Life Jacket Program is a nonprofit who has been active for nine years, though Director Kate Ramsay said that in the past two years there has been a newfound effort to expand.
After acquiring a grant from the One Riverfront Commission in 2022, the program added three new kiosks; one in Las Colonias Park and two in Palisade.
Each kiosk can be stocked with up to 30 life jackets. Ramsay said it costs $3,500 to install a new kiosk. Before the One Riverfront grant, Ramsay said Brian Cohee Sr. financed the other kiosks personally.
Kiosks will be stocked with river-grade life jackets ranging in size from infant to adult and are located at boat launching points along the Colorado River from Palisade to Fruita. People can help themselves to a jacket, but are asked to return it to a kiosk once they’re done.
“The public has been receptive,” Ramsay said. “Some people don’t think it is cool to wear a life jacket because it doesn’t look very hip or affects their tan, but its important they wear them.”
Ramsay said theft is sometimes a problem, and in 2020, 70 life jackets were stolen but “the community rallied” and, through donations, the program recouped its losses.
All donations are used for kiosk repair and maintenance, purchasing new river-grade jackets and providing public information, Ramsay said. People can donate by visiting savealifejacketprogram.org.
“If we can prevent river emergencies from happening, then we’ve done our job,” Ramsay said.
Clingman said dangerous currents are often present in the river, so people should always wear a life jacket. Clingman’s colleague Ellis Thompson-Ellis, also a Community Outreach Specialist with the Grand Junction Fire Department, echoed this sentiment.
“We reliably have river rescues every year. I can think of several instances in the last few years where people have died.”
“There is a big misconception that since the section in town where the (Colorado River) runs through is not whitewater, then that must mean, it is safe,” Thompson-Ellis said. This isn’t necessarily true, because the water current reflected on the surface may not be the same as it is deeper down. It could be much stronger and faster.”
Last year, there were 40 deaths reported in Colorado in rivers, lakes and streams. The previous record was 34.
Because of debris, like sharp rocks, logs and branches, people are encouraged to use boats and paddle boards approved for harsh conditions, including whitewater, fast currents and sharp objects. Clingman said that pool toys and inner tubes are dangerous because they can be easily popped.
Refraining from alcohol consumption is highly recommended as well, Clingman said.
“Most people know not to drink and drive, but a lot of people still seem to think it’s safe to drink on the river,” Clingman said. “I like to make the point that if you won’t drink while driving a car, it’s probably wise not to drink on the river, either.”
The anticipated high water from melting snowpack this year will make for extremely high and fast river conditions.
Grand Junction Fire partnered with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita’s Lower Valley Fire District and Save-a-Life Life Jacket Program in putting informational fliers, in both English and Spanish, at all eight kiosks so people are aware of what precautions to take.
Both Clingman and Thompson-Ellis agreed that safety ought to be everyone’s main priority on the river.
Unlike a car accident, for example, a person in distress on the water is much harder to locate, as they’re likely moving with the river.
Once located, Clingman said it can be a challenge to quickly retrieve them, making for a longer process.
“There are a lot of factors that don’t give people very favorable odds should they have an accident on the water,” Clingman said. “We really want people to focus on being safe before going into the river. That’s the big thing.”