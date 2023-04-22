More people died while recreating on Colorado waters in 2022 than ever before, and amidst predictions of stronger river conditions this year, the Grand Junction Fire Department is urging people to take the right precautions.

“People recreating on the water, especially the river, should do so safely,” said Dirk Clingman, community outreach specialist for the Grand Junction Fire Department. “We want to make sure you take the proper precautions and have the right equipment before you go out there.”

