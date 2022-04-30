Friday afternoon was the first time Marissa Morin saw all of the people who were responsible for saving her life, since the day that it needed saving.
On March 7, 2021, Morin, having already sustained multiple injuries, was being held at knifepoint by her captor, Jason Unangst, in the bathroom of his apartment.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies — having followed Unangst’s vehicle after calls of a suspicious vehicle led to a pursuit and received witness reports of Unangst dragging her into his apartment unit — burst into the apartment and surrounded the bathroom.
When the deputies opened the door, Unangst had doused Morin in lighter fluid to burn her and was holding a knife to her neck, threatening her and any deputies who approached.
Deputy Jason Bailey fired his gun, causing Unangst to fall to the floor. When he lunged at Morin again, Bailey discharged his weapon again, shooting Unangst in the shoulder.
Morin was quickly rushed out of the unit. Outside, deputies determined she had suffered a black eye, a stab wound in her shoulder, cuts on her hands and fingers, and severe burns on her body. Unangst was charged with 17 crimes, including first-degree charges of murder, arson, assault and kidnapping.
More than a year later, at the annual Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Awards Ceremony at the office’s Geer Training Facility, Bailey was honored with the 2022 Medal of Valor. He received a standing ovation, but Morin was the first to launch out of her seat in applause of him and the other members of the unit that rescued her.
“I’ve met Deputy Bailey in the past, but it was overwhelming to see that many people were involved,” Morin told The Daily Sentinel. “In the moment, I saw maybe three people, four at the most, so it was heartwarming and overwhelming.
“To see Deputy Bailey receive his Medal of Valor … I thought I was going to be the only one giving him a standing ovation. That’s how much I wanted to jump out at him and give him a big hug and say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for all you do.’ ”
The Medal of Valor is awarded annually to an MCSO employee who has performed an act of valor beyond the call of duty in a situation presenting a significant danger to the employee, during which the employee perseveres and carries out whatever must be done with demonstrated courage and professionalism to perform a duty or save a life.
Tears swelled in Morin’s eyes as Bailey received the 2022 honor for the act of saving her from further violence that could have led to her death.
“I think it’s great that the community honors them this way. I think that it makes them feel validated,” Morin said. “I know that being part of the community, it makes me feel good to see them recognized for the things that they do. It’s still a job, and to be recognized for doing a good job, everyone needs that.”
BRINGING CHRISTMAS TO KIDS
The Outstanding Citizen Award was presented to Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Well, it went to Randy and Athena Throw, but it was for their roles as the North Pole’s finest.
Randy served as the Santa Claus at Kmart in Grand Junction until the store closed in 2017. A friend of Randy’s suggested that he dress as Santa for his child, a request to which he agreed. After that, he and Athena’s holiday-season efforts “blew up from there.”
In 2020, they provided unique, individualized gifts for five families throughout the Grand Valley. Last year, they gave presents to 63 kids, with one instance standing out in particular.
“We just responded to a Facebook post (by MSCO Sgt. Brian Eldridge) that said they needed a last-minute Santa Claus,” Athena said. “When I contacted Eldridge, he let us know there was a kid who had leukemia that needed Santa Claus because he couldn’t go see him at the mall or anything. We told him that we’d be happy to help.”
The two promptly received a ride to Palisade in one of the MCSO’s cruisers. Once in the town, they drove an armored tactical rescue vehicle — which Randy referred to as “The Brawler” — to the boy’s home. There, they provided the child with gifts and made his Christmas wishes come true.
“That was a really amazing experience, waiting and getting into the back of a squad car to go out there,” Randy said. “It was a lot more fun than what you would think.”
Randy and Athena paid for each gift themselves, so to return the favor on behalf of the MCSO, Eldridge presented the couple with a $700 check upon receiving the Outstanding Citizen Award.
OTHERS HONORED
The Purple Heart Award for an employee who is wounded in the line of duty was presented to Deputy Christopher Tinkle, who was assaulted while detaining a violent inmate on June 17.
Among other awards were recognitions for the Western Colorado Drug Task Force and Patrol Team 4, both of which consist of nine members.
Thirteen deputies and a sergeant (Mark Johnson) were recognized for successfully saving at least one life through resuscitation of some suffering from cardiac arrest, with Deputy Trent Turza saving three lives and deputies Justin Rolbiecki and Shaver Hansen each saving two.
The following MCSO employees were honored with Life Saving Awards:
Deputy Craig Bowen, Deputy Jordan Hemmer, Deputy Amy Montano, retired Sgt. Tony Lee, Deputy Chante Church, Deputy Shauna Clarke, Deputy Courtney Cross, Deputy Daniel Kell, Deputy Michael Mazrin, Deputy Darren Smith, Deputy Mark Anderson, Deputy Mike Dixon, Deputy Mitchell Peretti, Deputy Thomas Stuckenschneider, Deputy Ryan Reasoner, Deputy Nathaniel Strobbe and Deputy Kristopher Urbin.