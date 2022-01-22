Sherry Shenk walks her dog, Reena, along a snowy road at Connected Lakes State Park on Friday. The Grand Valley recorded snowfall for approximately six hours, even if it melted in many areas by sundown.
The Grand Valley saw its first snow of 2022 on Friday morning stretching into the early afternoon.
Last week, National Weather Service Grand Junction meteorologist Megan Stackhouse said that a couple of “weak systems” could move through the area within the next week and a half, but she was doubtful that these weather systems would do much to end the dry spell that Mesa County has been subjected to since the snowfall that ended 2021.
However, those systems seem to have been responsible for the snowfall the Grand Valley received for approximately six hours, even if it melted in many areas by sundown.
“Here in the valley, it’s generally been around an inch and a half,” said NWS Grand Junction meteorologist Scott Stearns. “There’s probably a couple of areas that may be close to two inches so far today. It’s pretty much wrapped up at this point and is moving out of the area, so don’t expect much more snowfall here in the valley.”
Stearns said that, unlike the snow system that moved across the Western Slope in the final few days of December, higher elevations in the area did not receive substantially more snowfall than the valley below.
After the December snow, Grand Mesa’s snowpack was at twice its average rate. As of last week, it was at 130% of the average, still a significant amount of snow but also the effect of a relentless barrage of sunlight and dry weather.
“Up in the higher elevations, it looks like some of the SNOTELs are reporting just slightly higher than that, two or three inches up on the mesa, and probably not too dissimilar from that, it looks like an inch or two on the Uncompahgre Plateau,” Stearns said. “Just enough to cover the ground.”
Stearns said the weather system that produced Friday’s snow has moved south and will end up over southern Arizona and northern Mexico. The only remaining snow Colorado could see from this system is around the Continental Divide’s highest elevations.
This snow didn’t do much to bolster the region’s snowpack, but more weather systems of a similar strength could help with that.
“It’s pretty insignificant, but I mean, a bunch of little insignificant storms, if they keep happening, could eventually add up to something,” Stearns said. “This one was pretty small on the scale. It’s not really a very big deal at all for the mountains.”