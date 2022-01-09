During the COVID-19 pandemic, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein came to a realization: he’s missing a chance to keep kids away from the juvenile justice system before they start committing crimes.
Rubinstein and his wife, Stephanie, a former magistrate who now works as a business attorney, were on a hike on the Palisade Rim Trail in June 2020 when she told him kids are getting into the DA’s Office’s juvenile diversion program two years too late.
Stephanie Rubinstein said when she was magistrate doing the truancy docket, she would see a lot of the same families and a lot of the same people. Later, she’d start seeing them in the newspaper for getting into trouble. She developed a feeling the truancy system itself was not working. The court system is expensive for parents and makes it difficult to find solutions, she said.
Part of the frustration, Stephanie said, was kids would miss enough school that they felt they had no chance of catching up to their classmates or what was expected of them.
“Then they don’t have anything to do but get in trouble,” she said.
Stephanie said when she was doing the truancy docket, she always tried to think outside the box to get kids excited about school, but nothing worked.
“I’m a parent, and I know bored kids, kids without anything to do, that’s where issues lie,” she said.
“If you want to stop juveniles from committing crimes, get them before they start skipping school,” Dan said.
The idea is to run the diversion program alongside Mesa County Valley School District 51’s suspension and expulsion programs.
The two departments are currently moving into a new space, on Colorado Mesa University’s campus.
The program, dubbed the “Lighthouse Project,” will start by identifying kids who are deemed high risk for going into the justice system, and getting them the resources diversion would normally provide to kids who are already in the system, Dan explained.
Those resources include counseling, tutoring, mentoring and experiences such as campus tours, Dan said.
As that happens, Colorado Mesa University is working on identifying students on its campus who are good candidates to serve as mentors to D51 kids, using federal work study dollars to pay the CMU students for their work.
“This could completely change what the process looks like from the kids’ side,” Stephanie said.
The court system is not efficient for juveniles, Stephanie said, it’s expensive for parents and makes it difficult to find resolutions. Also, the court system is getting kids too late for them to get caught back up.
“Sometimes it seems like there’s a feeling of ‘all these kids need to be on the same trajectory,’ and that’s just not the case,” Stephanie said.
DIVERSION STRATEGIES
The DA’s juvenile diversion program takes kids accused of crimes from the juvenile justice system and integrates services and restorative justice practices faster than the formal court process, according to the DA’s website.
A diversion contract is created with the youth, parents and diversion coordinator, which generally includes things like school attendance, employment or participation in an extra-curricular activity, curfew, payment of fees, public service, restorative justice and payment of restitution if required, according to the website.
The program can also include things like drug and alcohol screenings, mediation, mental health assessment, anger management, addiction treatment, grief counseling and individual and family counseling.
If the contract is completed, the case is expunged from the kid’s record. If the contract is not completed, the case may be taken to court for formal prosecution.
Currently, the DA’s office is screening kids for diversion after they commit a crime, according to Diversion Coordinator Jacque Berry.
That part isn’t going to change, Rubinstein said.
Kids who are in the juvenile diversion system are there for a lot of different reasons, Dan noted, from small drug problems to property crimes.
“Oftentimes the offense is really not what the underlying issue is, and that’s what we want to find out,” he said.
Those issues could be lack of supervision, substance abuse or something else and those issues require different levels of services to mitigate.
The goal with the Lighthouse Project is to screen kids earlier, if they are, say truant from school or in the child welfare system.
COLLABORATION
Berry said the diversion program has identified 16 variables that affect kids not going to school, and using those they can identify kids who might be struggling with attendance and reach out to their families in person to see if they can help.
“Hopefully families realize we’re here to help and support, not judge and condemn,” Berry said.
Now that the DA’s office and D51 are sharing space, they can correspond back and forth and share resources, although one of the tricky parts is going to be figuring out how sharing sensitive or protected information might work, Berry said
“We’re going to be under the same roof and supporting each other as we move forward, so that’ll be good,” Berry said.
One of the things that will be beneficial from D51’s perspective is getting access to the diversion program’s resources such as classes and family system resources, D51 director of social/emotional learning and behavioral support Cathy Ebel said.
“Lots of our families are looking for resources all the time to help their kids, so that would be amazing for us,” Ebel said.
Ebel said she’s excited for closer collaboration with diversion, because the programs share a lot of kids.
Ebel also said she’s excited by the preventative nature of the program, getting kids who are not necessarily involved with the court system services that can help keep them away from the justice system.
“This gives us a whole new battery of support to keep them out of the court system,” Ebel said.
Kids who are expelled either have a substance issue or an anger issue, or they just don’t do school well, with behaviors such as insubordination, Ebel said.
Those things require support for them, to help them be successful when they get back to school or into the workforce.
IMPLEMENTATION
This all isn’t going to happen overnight, though.
“Once we get comfortable and moved into the space we will start slowly,” Rubinstein said.
If the program is to be successful, according to Berry, there are a few things that need to be addressed.
Berry cited families feeling comfortable getting support, having fewer kids going through the juvenile justice system, higher attendance and graduation rates, less substance abuse, a community effort helping kids and managing family systems issues through community support as potential indicators of success.
That’s going to take a lot of work, though.
“I can see us being very busy, which I’m fine with,” Berry said.
Another advantage of combining resources is it gives both departments more flexibility in handling cases, something that’s necessary when working with people.
“There’s not one family that’s the same, they all have a unique perspective and a unique culture,” Berry said.
“It’s a prevention and intervention, interwoven depending on the flavor of the kid,” Ebel said.
Ebel said she’s excited for CMU’s mentorship program to start because D51’s volunteer base doesn’t reflect the demographics of the kids in the program, and it would be better for the kids to be mentored by people who look like them and have similar backgrounds.
“It’s hard to see their future story” when they don’t have role models who look like them, Ebel said. Hopefully, she said they’ll be able to see a broader world than they’re exposed to, and help them realize a future.
“It’s just going to make all the difference in the world, to help our kids in a meaningful way,” Ebel said.
“This seems like such an obvious way to get the kids excited about education in a productive way and that’s what excites me the most,” Stephanie Rubinstein said.
One theme that has popped up in conversations about the Lighthouse Project over and over again is that of prevention.
“A lot of what we’re seeing not only in Colorado, but across the country, is to the preventative front end,” Berry said. “Keeping kids out of the justice system and in school, and I think that’s the right direction.”
Ebel credited the DA’s office for moving in this direction.
“I think it’s fabulous of our district attorney’s office, which is not tasked with prevention quite frankly, to focus toward this,” Ebel said.
“If my job extends beyond prosecuting crimes, to making the community safer, why not do this?” Dan Rubinstein said. “Why sit there and know which kids are going to be coming to the criminal justice system and do nothing about it?”