As it prepares for the upcoming school year, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Lighthouse Project is working on upgrading its offerings and expanding its capacity.

The Lighthouse Project is an intervention/education program for kids in Mesa County Valley School District 51’s truancy, suspension and expulsion programs that gives kids and families resources similar to those offered by the DA’s Office’s juvenile diversion program such as anger management, substance abuse counseling and mentorship. It was launched in January 2022.

