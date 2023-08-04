Hand-made signs detailing the impact of substance abuse hanging inside the halls of the Lighthouse Project Offices on Aug. 3, 2023. Among research and projects about negative impacts of theft and substance abuse, those in the Lighthouse Project are matched with members of the community and Lighthouse staff to create a ring of support for the kid or teenager. Finding hobbies to cultivate growth in or just teaching basic life lessons about how their actions impact others, and vice versa.
A handmade sign defining the word responsibility hangs inside the halls of the Lighthouse Project offices on Thursday. Among research and projects about negative impacts of theft and substance abuse, those in the Lighthouse Project are matched with members of the community and Lighthouse staff to create a ring of support for the kid or teenager. The Lighthouse Project is an intervention/education program for kids in School District 51’s truancy, suspension and expulsion programs.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Courtesy of Lighthouse Project
Kids and teenagers listen to members of the downtown community open up about the impact that theft, graffiti and property damage has on their stores and their lives.
Courtesy Photo / Lighthouse Project
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
As it prepares for the upcoming school year, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Lighthouse Project is working on upgrading its offerings and expanding its capacity.
The Lighthouse Project is an intervention/education program for kids in Mesa County Valley School District 51’s truancy, suspension and expulsion programs that gives kids and families resources similar to those offered by the DA’s Office’s juvenile diversion program such as anger management, substance abuse counseling and mentorship. It was launched in January 2022.