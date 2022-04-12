An initiative from multiple Mesa County organizations to prevent juvenile delinquency has grown quickly in the months since it was launched.
The Lighthouse Project, which began operations in January, is a partnership with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Mesa County Valley School District 51, Colorado Mesa University and others aimed at keeping Mesa County youth out of the justice system.
Some features have yet to come online, but it’s already time to expand.
Jacque Berry, Juvenile Diversion program coordinator, said about 90 kids are participating. The project started with four offices on CMU’s campus and quickly expanded to five.
A key facet, a mentorship program that serves as a work/study job for CMU social work and psychology students, is already up and running with one social work student, and at least four students lined up for the fall semester.
“Finding those kids as near-peer mentors to help the kids who are on the bubble and don’t know they have these sorts of options, we need all of our kids if they’re going to handle the challenges ahead of us,” CMU President John Marshall said.
Berry said the five-year plan is to allow the DA’s juvenile diversion staff to collaborate with District 51’s truancy and expulsion staff, expanding to places like Clifton and Fruita. Staff hopes to give students access to counseling services.
The expansion was recently bolstered by a $100,000 donation from the Mike and Kay Ferris Family Fund.