Purple flags planted in Lincoln Park represent each life lost to drug overdoes in Colorado in 2021. The white flags in the center represent lives lost to overdoses in Mesa County. There were 1,913 flags at the park, one for every drug overdose death in Colorado in 2021, including 48 in Mesa County.
Jordan McClanahan, a survivor of opioid addiction who has been sober for three years, looks at the memorial flag display in honor of Coloradans who died from drug overdoses in 2021.
Scott Crabtree
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The purple flags, donated by St. Mary’s Medical Center, represent each life lost to drug overdoes in 2021. The white flags in the center represent lives lost to overdoses in Mesa County.
On the lawn of Lincoln Park on Wednesday sat 1,913 flags in a memorial display — 1,865 purple flags commemorating Coloradan lives lost to drug overdoses statewide in 2021 and 48 white flags in the center representing Mesa County residents who died from drug overdoses last year.
Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, so St. Mary’s Medical Center partnered with the Mesa County Opioid Response Group (MCORG) to commemorate it and spread awareness of the ongoing local, statewide and nationwide opioid crisis.
In 2021, 107,622 people died in the United States from drug overdoses, up from 93,655 in 2020. Colorado’s drug overdose death total increased 26.5%, the 13th largest year-over-year increase in the country.
Dr. Ryan Jackman, St. Mary’s Medical Director of Integrated Addiction Medicine, said most drug overdoses in the county and state last year were the result of opioid use. As a result, not only did the flag display catch people’s attention as they drove by or walked through the park, but MCORG had resources and volunteers on hand for those who want to know more about the crisis or for those seeking help for themselves or a loved one.
“It’s not something you see here at Lincoln Park every day, so as people are coming through, they’re stopping and speaking with the individuals and volunteers that we have here, both people who are in recovery from substance use as well as community volunteers, to discuss the importance of being aware that this is going on, that the risk is increasing to individuals and families and Western Colorado,” Jackman said.
“I think knowing that fentanyl and opioids are the main cause of this increase means that we can do something about it because we have evidence-based treatments and very effective reversal agents to prevent overdose deaths,” he continued. “For each of these deaths, there were a number of non-fatal overdoses that occurred, and we are seeing increased education and increased awareness of naloxone or Narcan, which is the reversal agent.
“Numerous county members, such as police, firefighters, librarians and others have access to naloxone to reverse these. The next step is making sure that general community members are aware of naloxone, how to use it, when to use it, and being able to reverse an overdose and being aware of what to do if you find someone who has overdosed in the community.”
MCORG is a coalition that includes SCL Health, Western Colorado Area Health Education Center, Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Western Colorado Health Network, New Season, the Brownson Memorial Fund, Sober AF Entertainment (S.AF.E), Mesa County Public Health, Peer 180, Voices for Awareness, Steadman Group, Mind Springs Health, Roaring Fork Family Practice, Veterans Affairs and the Western Colorado Community Foundation.
Among resources passed out Wednesday — including at Colorado Mesa University in the afternoon — were naloxone-based nasal spray bottles, Deterra Drug Deactivation Systems and packets of information about local resources.
Survivors of opioid addiction were also in attendance to provide their perspective on the issue.
Jordan McClanahan began using opioids in her early 20s and spent her entire 20s addicted. She never thought she would have the possibility of becoming sober and had accepted that she would be an opioid addict forever.
She became pregnant in 2019 while living in Las Vegas. Her family brought her home to the Grand Valley, where she met doctors from the St. Mary’s and began her road to recovery.
McClanahan has been sober ever since. “I’ve been really focused on being a mom and living my best life,” she said.
“Even if you think there’s no hope, there is. If you think you’re a lost cause, you’re not. There’s always a better life out there. It’s important to take the first step, no matter what that looks like for you. If you fail, that’s OK. You can always try again. That’s not the end.”