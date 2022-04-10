The Lincoln Park multipurpose facility project is on hold as negotiations between the city of Grand Junction and Colorado Mesa University regarding the facility have broken down.
Previously, the city of Grand Junction had been slated to pay $500,000 for the facility, with CMU providing the rest of the funds for the building, which would be located near the Lincoln Park Barn and include locker rooms for CMU’s football team and was estimated to cost more than $2 million.
CMU President John Marshall said negotiations between the city and CMU had reached a point in which they struggled to find common ground, so the parties decided to step away from the negotiations to clear the air, and come back at a later date.
“I’m certain that with a little bit of time and reflection we’ll sit back down and figure out a plan that works for both of us,” Marshall said.
The agenda for the Grand Junction City Council’s Wednesday meeting stated the multipurpose facility items are no longer under consideration by council.
City Manager Greg Caton told council that even though money for the multipurpose facility had been appropriated, the city has no obligation to spend the money.
Stadium Improvement Committee Chair Bruce Hill noted the multipurpose facility is not a part of the ongoing renovations of Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium.
Marshall said the pause in negotiations does not affect the city and CMU’s otherwise strong partnership.
“CMU and the city are really, really good partners,” Marshall said. “The city has been one of our most important partners for a long, long time.”