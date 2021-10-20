Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou presented a project to the City Council on Monday that would add new tennis courts at Canyon View Park and new pickleball courts at Lincoln Park.
The project is part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 capital budget.
“We currently have four courts at Pine Ridge, we have eight courts at Lincoln Park, and there is a tremendous amount of waiting that happens at those two facilities for pickleball players,” Sherbenou said.
The first step is to build four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park, Sherbenou said, which will be lighted.
Then, four tennis courts at Lincoln Park will be converted into pickleball courts, Sherbenou said.
The design hasn’t been completed yet, Sherbenou said, but the space should be able to hold at least 18 total pickleball courts when all is said and done.
“We’ve talked a lot about how pickleball needs a home, and this would be the home for pickleball right here at Lincoln Park,” Sherbenou said.
The project is slated to cost $1.6 million, $200,000 from the conservation trust fund, $550,000 from the cannabis tax, $100,000 in fundraising from the tennis and pickleball communities and $750,000 from sales tax revenue.
Council Member Dennis Simpson, himself an avid pickleball player, questioned the decision to pencil in cannabis tax money for the project before it becomes clear how much money the tax is going to bring in.
Simpson suggested the city commit the funds that would be coming from the cannabis tax to come from the general fund or reserve, and be backfilled with the cannabis tax money. He also asked that the city commit to the project regardless of how much money the cannabis tax brings in.
Council Member Anna Stout said including the project in the city’s 2022 budget should represent enough of a commitment.
Council Member Rick Taggart said the city has used the backfill strategy previously with new taxes, and it shouldn’t set a new precedent.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city’s estimate of how much cannabis tax money it will bring in is conservative, and the city can start construction on the project before any cannabis tax money comes in.
Caton said he expects any potential issues with the cannabis tax to be resolved before work begins on the project, or he would ask the City Council to revisit the funding sources.
Another project Sherbenou highlighted was phase 2 of the Monument connect project, which will install a path from the Lunch Loops trail head to Jurassic Flats trail head and connect the “Redlands loop.”
Sherbenou said the first phase of the Monument connect project has been popular.
Phase 2 is slated to cost $1.6 million, which will be cobbled together from different funding sources, Sherbenou said.
The proposed capital budget also includes $1 million in additional public amenities at Dos Rios and $500,000 for a renovation of the Blue Heron boat ramp.