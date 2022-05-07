Representatives from the entities that collaborated on the stadium renovation celebrate after cutting the ribbon for the reopening of Suplizio Field on Friday. From left, Grand Junction City Council Member Chuck McDaniel, JUCO Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton, District 51 Superintendent Diane Sirko and Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall.
Supporters gather to welcome the reopening of the Lincoln Park stadium renovation project on Friday. Work on the project included reconstruction of the west stands of Stocker Stadium and of the stands behind home plate and along the third-base line at Suplizio Field, as well as upgraded IT and audio-visual systems and bathrooms.
Lena Elliott speaks during the ceremony for the reopening of Suplizio Field on Friday, May 6.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Lena Elliott, right, watches on as Bruce Hill introduces the new stadium at Suplizio Field on Friday, May 6.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Representatives from the entities that collaborated on the stadium renovation celebrate after cutting the ribbon for the reopening of Suplizio Field on Friday. From left, Grand Junction City Council Member Chuck McDaniel, JUCO Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton, District 51 Superintendent Diane Sirko and Colorado Mesa University President John Marshall.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Supporters gather to welcome the reopening of the Lincoln Park stadium renovation project on Friday. Work on the project included reconstruction of the west stands of Stocker Stadium and of the stands behind home plate and along the third-base line at Suplizio Field, as well as upgraded IT and audio-visual systems and bathrooms.
The Lincoln Park stadium improvement project has reached a level of substantial completion that will allow the stadium complex to host high school graduations starting Monday.
“There was a time we worried about that,” Bruce Hill, chair of the Stadium Improvement Committee, said at a well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
The stadium improvements were delayed Jan. 20 when a crane toppled over on the project, mangling several steel beams on the Suplizio Field side of the project.
“I thought oh boy, this is going to be fun,” Hill quipped while explaining how he found out about the incident.
No one was injured, but the damage to the beams meant new material would have to be manufactured and delivered to Grand Junction.
Luckily, there were no delays with the supply chain and the steel arrived a week early, allowing Shaw Construction to finish the project before its targeted completion date of May 9, when high school graduations start.
Hill noted one of his children is graduating from Palisade High School at the stadium Monday.
“We kept our fingers crossed all the way through, and appreciate Shaw for keeping that on track despite the crane and some other issues,” Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said.
Speakers at the ribbon cutting touted the partnership that allowed the $10.5 million-plus project to come together, which included collaboration among the city of Grand Junction, Colorado Mesa University, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee (which runs the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series) and School District 51.
Work on the project included reconstruction of the west stands of Stocker Stadium and of the stands behind home plate and along the third base line at Suplizio Field, as well as upgraded IT and audio-visual systems and bathrooms.
It will also include LED lighting for the stadiums, and may include converting the grass at Suplizio Field to artificial turf.