A rubber ducky race for the ages is about to happen.
There will be 100 duckies, decorated by 100 kids in Grand Junction Parks and Recreation’s summer camps, and those duckies will careen down the water slide vying to be the first to the finish.
“It’s definitely a very quick ride. They will come flying out of there,” said Emily Krause, recreation superintendent for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation.
“We’re just going to kind of have a party all day long,” Krause added, referring to today’s celebration of the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool’s 100th anniversary.
It will include free admission during both of today’s public swim times — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3–7:30 p.m. — with a formal ceremony at 10:30 a.m. today at the pool.
There will be remarks from Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, and historian Zebulon Miracle will give some of the pool’s history, Krause said.
Then everyone can celebrate with the ducky race and free ice cream, and with temperatures expected to reach into the mid-90s today, the pool’s party will definitely be one of the cooler spots to be, Krause said.
When not taking a dip in the pool or going down the water slide, visitors can check out several anniversary displays that will be put up in the lobby of the bathhouse.
They will include some historical photos of the pool, which when it was opened 100 years ago, was actually where the water slide is now, Krause said.
Moyer Pool was a rectangular pool sided by brick arches that led to changing rooms. Opened on June 8, 1922, the pool was a $25,000 gift from William J. and Ida Moyer to provide the children of Grand Junction with a safe place to swim.
With their gift, the Moyers stipulated that the city offer two “free days” each week for children to swim.
This continues with a free youth swim from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and a free youth swim with a paid adult from 3–7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1:30–7:30 p.m. on Saturdays through the end of the season on Aug. 7.
In 1955, a new pool was opened where the current larger pool is located. The original Moyer pool was removed in 1986 when the current bath house and more shallow learn-to-swim pool were added, Krause said.
Those were followed by a water slide in 1988, the splash pad in 2005, and the current water slide in 2008.
An average of 1,000 children take swimming lessons at the Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool each year, Krause said.
Last summer, more than 46,000 people visited the pool and “we’re on target for at least that this year,” she said.
“It speaks to how awesome and important that donation was,” Krause said.