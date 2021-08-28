A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer trapped and euthanized a lion in the area of 25-3/4 Road near the Interstat 70 Frontage Road in Grand Junction last weekend after the death of a domestic goat.
CPW spokesman Travis Duncan said the agency had gotten a call indicating a goat in the area was believed to have been killed by a lion.
“One of our officers set a trap and that evening the landowner called, saying a lion was in the trap. Our officer went to the scene and the animal was euthanized, one of our options when a lion is depredating on livestock,” Duncan said.
While relocation of lions is sometimes an option, that isn’t usually the case with a lion preying on livestock, as it is likely to repeat the behavior wherever it is relocated, he said.
He said the lion’s physical condition was normal. Lions occasionally will prey on livestock, and there are small-acreage ranches with livestock in the area of the recent incident, but there also is wild prey there like deer and small mammals, he said. Duncan said it isn’t common for there to be a lion that becomes comfortable preying on livestock in that part of Mesa County.
Duncan said there is no indication the same lion had been preying on other livestock in that area previously, but there had been several reports of a lion there this summer.
Duncan said the landowner potentially could apply for reimbursement for the goat that was killed.
“These claims are investigated by our local wildlife officers,” he said.
For people living in lion country, CPW recommends steps such as:
n not feeding any wildlife;
n putting livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night;
n bringing any pet in at night, or keeping it in a kennel with a secure top if it is kept outside;
n making sure at least one adult is outside with children when they are playing outside, and making sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn.
More advice may be found at https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/Education/LivingWithWildlife/LivingWithLions.pdf