The Grand Junction Lions Club is hoping for a bounce-back year for its annual carnival after last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to fifth-graders at Monument Ridge Elementary, it will be a bounce back for the carnival in a more literal sense.
This year, the Grand Junction Lions created its first-ever GJ Lions and D51 Carnival Booth Contest, where the club invited District 51 classes to create and demonstrate ideas for new booths for the carnival.
There were more than 20 entries from around the Grand Valley, but Monument Ridge’s fifth-graders came out victorious thanks to their new game, sportsbounce.
Imagine cornhole, but with the table standing upright with multiple holes and a tennis ball instead of a bag, with the rule that the ball must be bounced into one of the holes.
“We were trying to come up with something that no one had thought of,” said fifth-grader Luna Hurshman. “We knew our booth would probably be surrounded by tables, so we were trying to come up with something that you could use the tables with. We decided you could either bounce the ball off the table into the holes or you could bounce it off of the ground into the holes.”
Lions Club President Dan Sites presented the class with a $2,000 check at the school Wednesday afternoon, with $1,000 being the promised reward from the club to the winning entry and the other $1,000 coming from a matching donation by the District 51 Foundation.
Hurshman said the money will be used to establish a maker’s space at the school for creative endeavors such as robotics.
“These guys, we asked them to put together a booth that would be fun, make money and fit the theme of a carnival; they had an idea that just made sense,” Sites said. “We don’t make a lot of money at the carnival, we make money through the raffle tickets, but this is something that just looks like fun. It looks reasonable and doable. From an economic standpoint, they thought through a business plan, they put together a budget on the full cost of the booth, these boards and all these materials, and they thought through the cost of all of their prizes.
“We asked them to estimate how many people they could get to play over a given period of time, so it became a real hands-on project for them to be able to just think about a mini-business plan, if you will.”
So why bouncing instead of tossing the ball?
“We decided on bouncing because we tried tossing it underhand and people were making it a lot, and we didn’t want people to win every single time they played it,” Hurshman said. “We decided bouncing it would be a little harder.”
The 93rd carnival will take place Feb. 19, starting with a parade down Main Street at 1 p.m. before the carnival begins at the Grand Junction Convention Center at 5 p.m.