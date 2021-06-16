The Grand Junction Lions Club’s 92nd annual raffle has led to more money heading into the community.
In all, the Lions Club through its Community Betterment Committee granted more than $91,000 to 12 organizations this year.
On Tuesday at the Warehouse 25sixty-five, 2565 American Way, the Grand Junction Lions Club awarded a checks as part of its 2021 grant recipient season. A total of $25,720 was presented to the following organizations:
n Mesa Youth Services-DBA Partner’s, $10,000, for a new vehicle
n Community Food Bank, $10,000, for building renovations
n Grand Mesa Nordic Council, $2,500, for a groomer
n Powderhorn Mountain Resort Ski Patrol, $1,720, for AED Defibrillators
n Crime Stoppers of Mesa County, $1,500, for donation “Dip Jars”
With the restrictions from COVID-19, the Lions Club was more dependent on the annual raffle than ever before.
“Celebrating these grants is a very exciting for us,” said Lions Club President Shawna Grieger. “We all know the challenges COVID posed this last year and that for first time in almost a century we were unable to hold our carnival and had to rely completely on the success of our raffle.
“Because of our generous community and the amazing efforts of our Grand Junction Lions members we successfully raise the money necessary to fulfill our proposed grant awards.”