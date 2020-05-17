Liquor sales were strong during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, according to Grand Junction sales tax data for the month of March, and owners and managers of local package stores say that has continued into May.
Liquor sales in Grand Junction had been down slightly through the first two months of the year based on sales tax reported to the city. However, in March, sales tax collected by liquor businesses was up 16.7% compared to March of 2019.
“In March we did good business because people were feeling, in the future, maybe stores would close temporarily, but fortunately not,” Redlands Liquor owner Vuthy Sinh said. “We’ve been able to continue to be open for regular hours.”
Andy’s Liquor manager Bill Hepworth said the state’s closure of restaurants and bars has naturally led to an increase in sales for his business. Even with restaurants reopening with social distancing guidelines in place, sales have held steady, he said.
“I’m also curious if people are just in the routine now,” Hepworth said. “Now that they’ve been forced to not go out, they’re used to going to the liquor store and they’re used to going home and having a cocktail.”
Both Hepworth and Sinh said they have, throughout the last two months, followed guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and practicing social distancing. Both stores have been asking customers to wear masks, which they said most people have been following.
“We are open, but we want to make sure that everybody here is very safe,” Sinh said. “Everybody is wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, washing hands all the time.”
Going forward, Hepworth said he thought business would continue to be above what they would see in a normal year until restaurants and bars are able to fully recover. He said when he is able to interact with customers, they have a range of opinions about going back to our public watering holes.
“I get a little different take from everybody I do talk to,” Hepworth said. “Some people are being really cautious still. Then other people are like, ‘open it up, I want to go out to eat,’ and other people saying, ‘I don’t care if they open up, I still don’t want to go sit in a restaurant.’ I think it boils down to an individual level.”
Hepworth said customers feeling safe to go out to a business is key. Liquor stores have been fortunate to be allowed to continue operating. He said following the rules will allow everyone to continue to access services they enjoy.
“We’re still wearing masks and we’ve got hand sanitizer and cart sanitizer as you come through the front,” Hepworth said. “You just hope that people keep being responsible and keep drinking.”