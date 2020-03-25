The pews are empty but area churches are finding ways to keep the "soul" in social distancing.
The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of churches in the Grand Valley that are offering live streaming services. A number of churches are also offering online tithing or are encouraging parishioners to mail their tithes to the church office.
Contact your local house of worship for more information.
Please email the Sentinel at covid@gjsentinel.com to make additions or changes to this list:
- 970 Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Info: 970.church.
American Lutheran Church: Streaming live at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at alcgj.org
- Bethel Assembly of God: Streaming live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sunday.
- Canyon View Vineyard: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at canyonviewchurch.com. Info on youth and children's services is also at the website.
- Church of the Nativity: Streaming at 10 a.m. Sunday at with Colorado Episcopal Church, serviceepiscopalcolorado.org/live/, on Facebook at facebook.com/EpiscopalCO, or on YouTube.
- Church of Christ: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday, at pattersonroad.church and on Facebook.
- Circle 3 Cowboy Church of Montrose: Streaming live at 10 a.m Sunday on Facebook.
- Clifton Christian Church: Streaming live at 6:08 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, at cliftonchristianchurch.com or Facebook.
- Covenant Presbyterian Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
- Crossroads United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, on YouTube and Facebook.
- Downtown Vineyard Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. Info: thedowntownvineyard.com.
- Faith Heights Church: Streaming live at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday at faithheights.org.
- Fellowship Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fellowshipgj.com.
- First United Methodist Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook. Info: fumcgj.org.
- First Presbyterian Church: Streaming live on Facebook, traditional services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Posted at firstpresgj.org.
- Fruita United Methodist Church and Palisade United Methodist Church: Streaming live on Sunday on YouTube; daily reflections on Facebook; weekly Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Info: PastorPatLewis@gjmail.com, 970-697-9090.
- Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and posted at gjnazarene.com.
- Heart of Junction: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.
- Heritage Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday at heritagechurchgj.org/and on Facebook.
- Independent Unity: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, Facebook and at independentunity.org.
- Junction Community Church: Steaming live at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, at jctcc.net, on Facebook and YouTube.
- Landmark Baptist Church: Streaming live at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lbcgj.com.
Life Community Church: Streaming live at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on lifegj.org and hosting watch parties on Facebook.
- Living Stone Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lsgj.org or YouTube.
- Northeast Christian Church: Streaming live at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, at live.NortheastChristian.org and on Facebook.
- Palisade Church of the Nazarene: Streaming live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church: Live streaming of Masses on St. Joseph’s Facebook page at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday; Spanish Masses at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; weekend Masses 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Holy Hours and Friday Stations of the Cross are also live-streamed on Facebook. Info: stjosephgj.org.
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday, and morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, live on Facebook or Zoom. Info: stmatthewsgj.org.
- St. Nicholas Orthodox Church: All services live streamed at saintnicholasgj.org. See website for schedule.
- St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church: Live streaming at 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook and posted at stpaulgj.org.
Seventh Day Adventist Church: Sabbath Services live streamed at 8:30 a.m. 11 a.m. Saturday, on Facebook page and YouTube. Info: sdagj.org
- Stillwater Cowboy Church: Streaming live at 9 a.m. Sunday, on Facebook or stillwatercowboychurch.com.
- The Rock Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube. Info: therockgj.com.
- The Salvation Army Grand Junction: Streaming live at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook.
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley: Virtual services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday through Zoom. Info: grandvalleyuu.org.
- Vineyard Community Church: Streaming live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, posted on YouTube. Info: vineyardchurchgj.org .
- Victory Life: Streaming live at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Wednesday at victorylifepeople.church and on Facebook.