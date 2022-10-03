Property prices have increased dramatically over the past few years in Colorado, an occurrence that Mesa County has experienced firsthand.
According to recently released data from the Bray Report, active listings in Mesa County have had a dramatic increase over the past few months.
Active listings were up 48% from August of the previous year, with 594 listings in August 2022 as opposed to 400 the same time a year prior.
In August 2019, however, there were 797 active listings. The high for 2019 was 790 in June and 781 in September.
“I think active listings are up because people have decided to go forward with life. I think the actual sales are down because interest rates have gone up. It makes homes less affordable to the buyer pool,” said Diane Hanke, a real estate agent with Bray Real Estate.
Median prices for residential properties are up 20% from last year, with the median price for a home about $390,000 in Mesa County, compared to $325,000 last year.
“As long as we have a lack of inventory, our median prices are going to continue to increase,” Hanke said. “Increasing interest rates have slowed our buyer rate.”
The median 2022 price for a Mesa County home reached an average high point of $410,000 in June, then that dropped to $399,000 in July.
Data included in the Bray Report also illustrates a 22% decrease in sales. August 2022 reported a total of 266 houses sold, whereas 342 houses were sold the same time a year prior.
Of the 594 homes currently listed, 264 are between $300,000 and $499,000. There are still 123 homes for sale at more than $750,000 with 52 of those listed at $1 million or more. Since January 1, there have been 54 million-dollar or more homes sold in Mesa County.
The most homes sold year to date are in the $300,000-$399,000 range at 699. There have been 500 homes in the $400,000-$499,000 range and 400 between $200,000-$299,000. Home buyers have purchased 394 homes this year in the $400,00-$499,000 range.
Some buyers, Hanke said, have put off purchasing while they wait for a better “buyer climate,” which she doesn’t foresee coming anytime soon.
“We’ve got an inventory shortage throughout the whole country, which is almost unheard of,” Hanke said.
Based on these trends, Hanke expects climbing interest rates to slow and eventually plateau, though she doesn’t expect prices to come down.
“I think interest rates are going to stabilize,” Hanke said. “I sold real estate when interest rates were 15-16%, so it doesn’t scare me, but it scares a lot of people. I think things will be the same next year as they are now, mainly a seller’s market. I don’t think prices are going to shoot up rapidly, but I don’t think they’re going to come down much, either.”
Building permits have been trending down in the county. After the highest number of permits were issued since 2008 last year at 672, permits are 17% down in 2022 compared to 2021. There have been 558 building permits issued in 2022.