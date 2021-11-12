ABOVE: Lori Hays and her daughter, Courtney, 7, enjoy a slice of Little Caesars pizza Tuesday evening at the Rescue Mission, 550 South Ave. in downtown Grand Junction. BELOW: Mike Reece with Little Caesars delivers pizza to the mission.
ABOVE: Lori Hays and her daughter, Courtney, 7, enjoy a slice of Little Caesars pizza Tuesday evening at the Rescue Mission, 550 South Ave. in downtown Grand Junction. BELOW: Mike Reece with Little Caesars delivers pizza to the mission.
MCKENZIE LANGE
Mike Reece with Little Caesars delivers pizza to the Rescue Mission, 550 South Ave., on Tuesday.
Two weeks ago, Grand Junction Rescue Mission Director and Founder Keith Bradley received a phone call from a familiar yet unexpected number.
Raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bradley’s always had enthusiasm and knowledge about the Great Lakes state, from growing up a Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan to owning a candle shop in Holland for years. When Detroit-based Ilitch Holdings called him, he knew exactly who was calling — but why?
As it turned out, it was because Little Caesars Pizza wanted to partner with Grand Junction Rescue Mission to help some of the community’s homeless population.
“I answered the phone and (the Little Caesars Love Kitchen coordinator) said, ‘We want to come down to the mission and serve,’ ” Bradley said. “I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ She said, ‘We’ve got the Love Kitchen.’ I’ve never heard of it, and I said, ‘Oh yeah? Well, come on down!’ ”
On Tuesday evening, for a little over an hour, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen trailer parked outside of Grand Junction Rescue Mission, providing free pizzas to all who wanted them.
The pizzas were prepared and served from the Love Kitchen trailer, which used supplies from the store on North 12th Street, with store employees Kaiya Grant and Heather Herbert preparing the pies.
The Little Caesars Love Kitchen program, which began in 1985, features two trucks, one dedicated to the East Coast and the other to the West Coast, that travel around the country, baking pizzas for those in need.
“The founder of Little Caesars, Mike Ilitch, started it to give back to the community,” said Love Kitchen Western Operator and truck driver Mike Reece. “We give back to the community. We get the product from the store and we bring the truck out and supply the products to the homeless shelters and different missions. We also do disaster where we’re gone for like a month after fire damage, hurricanes, tornadoes.”
The trailer comes equipped with a kitchen and enough ingredients to bake 80 pizzas.
For a Michigan man like Bradley, seeing his outreach organization used by a Michigan company to help some of the Western Slope’s downtrodden warmed his heart.
“I think it’s neat,” Bradley said. “We don’t really get anything from it except their feeding, but I think it’s neat that Little Caesars has two of those kitchens that go all over the United States and go to missions and disaster areas and stuff like that.’