Some of the strongest natural gas prices in many years may have little immediate impact on the pace of local drilling activity.
While Laramie Energy is considering resuming drilling again, Caerus Oil and Gas and Terra Energy Partners are planning to stick with one-rig drilling programs through 2022.
A big factor that can impact when companies start increasing drilling activity is how much of their gas production is “hedged,” or presold under long-term contracts locking in the price. Hedging provides certainty for both the buyer and seller, protecting energy developers when spot market prices drop, and buyers from upswings in prices as is occurring now.
Dave Keyte, chairman and CEO of Caerus, said gas prices a year ago were probably a little over $2 per thousand cubic feet, and recently have been hovering around $5 to $6.
Keyte said hedging saved Caerus when the prices were low but is a burden now. He said about 80% of the company’s current production is hedged.
“That 80% won’t get the benefit of the pricing increase but the 20% will,” he said.
He said when the hedges end after 2022, that will mean substantial cash flow for Caerus and other Western Slope energy developers.
“At that point in time there could be some additional drilling opportunities,” he said.
Terra declined to comment beyond saying that at this time it doesn’t plan to increase activity for 2022 beyond one rig. It is currently drilling in Garfield County, and Caerus in Rio Blanco County.
Robert Boswell, chairman and CEO of Laramie, which like Caerus and Terra Energy operates in local counties in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, said in an email that Laramie is looking at initiating a one-rig development program. But he said new regulations and new state permitting processes combined with an attitude by the Biden administration of no new oil and gas on federal lands makes planning a challenge.
“You would think those advocating no new drilling would understand the basic economic principle of ‘supply and demand,’ ” Boswell said.
He said that unfortunately doesn’t seem to be the case today, as gas prices top $6 “and there are only one or two rigs drilling for natural gas in the Piceance, which will not offset natural declines in production. I am concerned that we will experience even higher prices this winter if it turns out to be colder than normal, which will negatively impact all citizens, especially those most vulnerable. Poor political leadership creates policies that deny the realities of physics and energy production.”
While President Joe Biden pledged as a presidential candidate to end drilling on federal lands, he hasn’t followed through on that, and the Associated Press in July said federal drilling permit approvals for the first half of the year were the highest since 2008. Meanwhile, a judge blocked what the administration said was to have been a temporary pause on federal oil and gas leasing during an ongoing review of the leasing program. In Colorado, state regulators have been busy adopting and implementing new rules required by Senate Bill 181, a 2019 measure overhauling how the oil and gas industry is to be regulated.
Last week, the federal Energy Information Administration said that recent rising natural gas prices “reflect U.S. natural gas inventory levels that are below the five-year average and continuing demand for natural gas for power generation use at relatively high prices.”
“... Given low natural gas inventories in both U.S. and European natural gas storage facilities and uncertainty around seasonal demand, we expect natural gas prices to remain volatile over the coming months, with winter temperatures being a key driver of demand and prices,” the agency said.
It is forecasting that between higher expected fuels costs and more energy consumption due to a colder winter, average household expenditures for all major home heating fuels will increase significantly this winter, including by 30% for those heating homes with natural gas.
Keyte said natural gas prices look to be potentially in a bull market for the first time since 2005-08. Natural gas prices then were consistently above the $5 range per thousand cubic feet, and sometimes much higher, and that’s when natural gas drilling activity peaked in local counties, with dozens of rigs operating.
Keyte said the federal-level anti-fossil-fuel posture, and similar pressures in Colorado in the past, have dried up institutional capital from places like Wall Street for funding oil and gas activities, and made oil and gas companies risk-adverse, not knowing where funding could come from to fund their activities.
“As a result many companies are simply paying off the banks and paying off debt to get a more stable balance sheet to keep out of harm’s way,” he said. “And that’s a true drain on any kind of recovery in supply for oil and gas. No matter what happens on the price people are going to take care of their balance sheets first right now.”
He thinks that, come 2023, if gas prices hold, most debt will be paid off and companies will look to be a bit more aggressive in terms of new drilling.
Meanwhile, Keyte voiced a fair amount of comfort in terms of where things stand from a regulatory perspective when it comes to operating in the area. He said Caerus isn’t seeing a change in terms of drilling permitting this year by the Bureau of Land Management and the way Caerus does business when it comes to the federal government. He said where the federal government stands on leasing doesn’t impact oil and gas development in the Piceance Basin that much, as by and large, companies haven’t been looking to lease new land but instead continue to drill on what leases they obtained and are held by production, meaning they aren’t subject to expire because they have producing wells.
Keyte also thinks the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission now has a permitting process the agency is comfortable with under its new rules, and Caerus is seeing permits seemingly come through in a normal process.
“I think that the industry and the state have gotten to where they need to be with respect to the new rules,” he said.
One factor local energy developers could be facing, particularly if they look to ramp up drilling, is limited availability of contractors that provide drilling and other services, and an increase in their prices. Keyte said with the local drilling slowdown there was an exodus of laborers, a lot of whom went into construction or moved out of state. He said service providers had a tough time last year and “everybody’s looking to try to make that up.”
“I expect the prices to be up by service providers next year,” said Keyte, who said Caerus already is seeing some price escalation particularly in the drilling phase.
But he said Caerus is hopeful that if it adds a rig, it will get adequate service-provider support for that rig.
“We really need to prepare and start well in advance preparation for that kind of thing,” he said.
Boswell said that services from service companies “are tight for the Piceance but we can generally find services by moving rigs, etc. back to the basin if we can offer an ongoing program, which is difficult to do given the COGCC and BLM’s new permitting processes and the time it takes to receive permits.”