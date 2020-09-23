A cattle-rustling investigation in Loma may read like a headline from 100 years ago, but an alleged livestock theft earlier this summer illustrates a generations-old ranching problem and the 21st-century strategies now used to investigate such claims.
The case involves a Loma resident, 61-year-old Jim Brach, who is accused of stealing livestock and attempting to influence a public servant.
The pair of felony charges were filed earlier this year in Mesa County District Court. According to the complaint, the theft charge relates to stealing, killing, selling, transporting “or in any manner (depriving) the owner of the immediate possession... of a cow.”
The second charge, attempt to influence a public servant is for allegedly attempting to influence a Colorado brand inspector and/or a Mesa County sheriff’s deputy. Both incidents reportedly occurred on or about May 6.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein could not release additional information as to what happened as it relates to Brach’s summons, but said that a theft of livestock charge was not one that comes across his desk very often.
“This is definitely an unusual charge for us,” he said. “I suspect that has something to do with the good work brand inspectors do.”
Brach, who is due in Mesa County Court for a review on Oct. 13, chose not to comment on the case as it remains an open investigation.
Colorado Brand Inspection Division Commissioner Christopher Whitney also declined to provide additional information on the nature of the charges, but did speak to how the brand division works to protect livestock ownership in the state.
“Our core mission is to verify and determine ownership of livestock, grown out of cattle theft and horse theft, which very much still happens today,” he said.
WHAT THE BRAND DIVISION DOES
“It’s an unusual division,” Whitney said. Its formation predates the state itself as Colorado’s livestock industry created the Brand Inspection Division of the Colorado Department of Agriculture in 1865.
The division is 100% cash funded by the livestock industry and receives no funding from the state or general fund.
“Anytime you are going to give away or sell an animal you have to have an inspection to make sure you own it. When you transfer livestock, you have to get a brand inspection,” Whitney said. “The question is, do you own the animal in your possession?”
There are 68 brand inspectors, supervisors and staff throughout Colorado, who last year traveled over 1.1 million miles, inspected over 4.5 million livestock and handled 2,583 strays. “Cattle theft is still a real issue, but a lot of the animals reported stolen are actually just missing,” Whitney said, referring to strays. “It’s the nature of the animal. Cows are wanderers.”
In 2019, there were 90 reports of missing or stolen livestock filed to the Colorado Brand Division involving 420 head of cattle. In 2018, 85 reports were filed involving 413 head and in 207, 110 reports were filed involving 612 head.
“What often happens is ranchers will put their livestock on Bureau of Land Management allotments during the winter and the animals will be up there for three to four months,” Whitney added. “Sometimes the ranchers come up short and sometimes will wait for the weather to come out for the animals to wander back.”
Still, Whitney said the system works best if ranchers report when their animals are missing right away and word can be spread all over the state.
“If they are missing or wandered off, if the fence looks broken into or there are panels or tacks, somebody says they saw somebody on your property… these are the kinds of things we want to know,” he said. “Speed is so important but one of the things we try to do is make it as hard as possible to monetize stolen livestock.”
The majority of livestock owners in Colorado brand their animals, which essentially serve as a return address, with around 30,000 registered livestock brands in the state currently.
“If you have a branded animal and I steal it, it will be very hard for me to get rid of,” Whitney said. “You can’t get rid of it at a sale barn. If you’re going to keep it, you’re going to have to put it where a brand inspector won’t see it, and selling it will be very difficult without a brand inspection. The best thing you can do is get out of state with it.”
Whitney said a few years ago there was a string of thefts of calves in the state and depending on the age of the calf, many hadn’t been branded yet.
“They picked a calf and threw it in the back of their pickup truck,” he said.
With full grown livestock, however, that is a little more difficult. “You can’t get a (cow) and throw it in a pickup truck,” Whitney said. That process can take much longer, as fences may have to be cut and panels used to get the animal in the trailer for transport.
Brand inspectors held over 67,000 inspections for satisfactory proof of ownership in 2019.
They inspect and license 28 public livestock markets across the state, 21 feedlots, 50 alternative livestock facilities and research, record and administer Colorado’s brands.
“A lot of Colorado is still pretty wild,” Whitney said, “but we try to get eyes on the animals as much as possible.”