Money will soon be flowing to local businesses through loan programs authorized by the cities of Grand Junction and Fruita to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Grand Junction City Council authorized $500,000 in forgivable loans for businesses to use toward rent, mortgage payments, insurance or other fixed expenses like software subscriptions at its May 6 meeting. Applications for the program, which is being administered by the Business Incubator Center, began to come in last week, Business Incubator Center Executive Director Jon Maraschin said.
So far around 30 Grand Junction businesses are in the application process, Maraschin said. Another 15 are working with Business Incubator staff to prepare applications.
“Whenever you build a new loan program there are always a few wrinkles to work out in the first few days,” Maraschin said. “We’ve got that done. We’ve worked through that.”
The money did not become available until this week, as the ordinance did not take effect until June 8. Ordinances become effective 30 days following the date of adoption.
The loan amounts can be up to $7,500, but so far the average loan amount sought has been around $3,300 City Manager Greg Caton said. Since those amounts are lower, he said the city expected it could distribute funds to more businesses than it originally estimated. Caton said this program was designed to provide assistance to businesses in areas where other entities, like the federal government, weren’t providing assistance.
“What we are trying to do is look at the programs that are out there and see where we can fill gaps and that’s what this program was meant to do to — support our businesses in the short term until we truly see some recovery,” Caton said. “Down the road there could certainly be some recovery programs, but this was immediate relief.”
The loans do come with some strings, Maraschin said. Businesses must show they were affected by COVID-19, that they were viable prior to the crisis and to develop a recovery plan. If they stay in good standing with the city they can apply for the loans to be forgiven.
“The ultimate goal for this is to have these businesses be viable post COVID,” Maraschin said.
“We want them to survive, so we’re working directly with pretty much all of them.”
Maraschin said the businesses they are working with are taking the right steps and weighing their options before moving ahead. He said there are several loan programs available, as well as other help from the Business Incubator through training and other programs.
“We’re busy,” Maraschin said. “We’re working with about 200 businesses in Grand Junction either on their businesses, on this loan fund, on other loan funds. So we’re busy. Our coaches are busy. Our classes are busy.”
Fruita was one of the first cities in Colorado to approve a small business loan program to address the economic damage from COVID-19.
It’s program, which was approved in April, is not forgivable, but does provide $60,000 for low interest loans to provide relief for its small businesses. However, so far there have not been any applicants.
“We’re seeing a lot of businesses think hard before they apply,” Maraschin said. “We’re actively working with 54 businesses in Fruita right now through our Small Business Development Center (SBDC) coaching side. Some of them are actually applying for other loan funds and bigger loans to do other things. There are a handful that are looking at this loan fund, but nobody has actually applied yet.”
Maraschin said the fact that the loans weren’t forgivable may be a factor in why businesses have not applied, but he also said there are many different loan programs for businesses to consider right now.
Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said while businesses haven’t yet accessed this loan, the city does run another loan fund that has been used. He also said the city’s efforts with this program got more businesses to seek other types of help from the Business Incubator.
“We acted quickly on reutilizing economic development funds in a way that hopefully could provide some support in the midst of the other programs,” Bennett said. “It definitely seems to have caused more coaching and survival plan type work with the SBDC.”
Maraschin said ultimately, whatever assistance cities can give, an important aspect of these programs is about getting businesses in contact with the Business Incubator and to get help planning for the recovery of their business.
“The consistent theme across the loan funds, whether it’s Grand Junction or Fruita or some of the Mesa County funds, is our overarching goal is economic development and retaining jobs,” Maraschin said. “So all these loan funds are structured to get people in front of a business coach to get them to work on their business.”