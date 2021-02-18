Local natural gas drilling activity last year was the lowest since the 1990s, according to Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission data.
Companies began drilling on only 99 wells in Garfield County last year, down from 182 the prior year. The last time there were fewer well starts in the county was in 1999, when drilling began on 94 wells just as local drilling was about to ramp up in the early 2000s. That drilling activity peaked in 2008, when drilling began on 1,688 wells in Garfield County.
No wells were drilled in other counties in northwest Colorado’s Piceance Basin last year. In 2019, Mesa County had five well starts, and Rio Blanco County, six. Mesa County had 92 well starts in 2018.
Low oil and gas prices last year thanks in good part to reduced demand as a result of the pandemic suppressed drilling in Colorado and nationally. Weld County, which led the state in drilling activity last year with 479 well starts, had 1,062 well starts in 2019. Adams County last year overtook Garfield County as the second-busiest county for drilling activity, with 122 well starts. Only nine counties in the state had drilling rigs operating last year, half the number in 2019.
Altogether, drilling began on 735 wells in the state last year, down from 1,477 in 2019.
The COGCC reports that it approved 1,543 drilling permits last year statewide. In 2019, it approved 2,111 drilling permits.
Of last year’s permit approvals, 1,215 were for sites in Weld County, and 127 for sites in Garfield County. Thirty-three permits were issued for drilling in Rio Blanco County.
For a while recently, only Terra Energy Partners was operating a drilling rig in the Piceance Basin. However, Caerus Oil and Gas has resumed operation of one rig.
In 2019, Nathan Perry, an associate professor at Colorado Mesa University, completed research in which he concluded that each addition of a drilling rig in the region results in creation over the long term of 208 jobs.
While Weld County drilling activity is focused on oil production, the Piceance Basin is primarily a natural gas basin. Local producers for years have been challenged by low natural gas prices because of competition from gas drilling in other parts of the country, and from gas that is produced as a byproduct in wells that target oil in some basins.
However, the slowdown in domestic oil drilling last year also has meant less associated gas production, which improved the long-term outlook for natural gas prices. Natural gas spot prices last week soared due to demand and shortages related to the cold temperatures that hit much of the country, but that price spike is expected to last only for the short term. While unlikely to alter local drilling levels in and of itself, it will at least provide a short-term infusion of cash to local producers.
Colorado oil and gas producers last year dealt not only with low prices but big changes in the regulatory landscape in Colorado as the COGCC continued to pass new rules to implement Senate Bill 181, a 2019 law overhauling how oil and gas development is to occur in the state. Many of those rules are taking effect this year. Another potential complicating factor for drilling activity this year, especially in western Colorado, is the incoming Biden administration’s indefinite pause on federal oil and gas leasing as it reviews the leasing program.