Local activist Jay Bishop is a man of several names, but only one of those names still holds significance and pride for him.
Bishop, one of the primary organizers of the Grand Valley’s anti-racism group Right and Wrong, publicly goes by the last name Freeman instead. Late in the spring, when protests in the area and nationally began after the killing of George Floyd, he went by the name Bishop and was quoted in The Daily Sentinel as such.
Because the name Freeman has been used in RAW press releases and he has identified himself that way at some events, the Sentinel has referred to him that way in some news stories as well.
As spring gave way to summer, however, he decided to adopt Freeman as his last name publicly. He sees it as a step for he and his family to claim their own identity, devoid of negative historical implications.
“Just knowing how the last names of most Africans came about in this country, most of them were given to them by slave owners,” he said. “Johnson, Davis, those are all slave owners. Bishop, as well. Me having a son, I wanted to break that curse and that tradition over my people, so I decided to name him Freeman because he’s a free man.”
Bishop said he is in the process of legally changing his last name to Freeman.