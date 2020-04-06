With the arrival of the COVID-19, people across the Grand Valley, like the rest of the United States, are staying home. Some have the ability to work from home. Others lost their employment.
For many dogs and cats in the area, however, this pandemic for humans could prove to be a blessing.
Locally, as well as nationally, there’s a surge in animals being taken into foster homes or adopted. Since people have more time at home, many have decided the time is right to welcome a furry friend.
“We’ve had a lot more people reach out to foster dogs,” said Ally Mitchell, the co-founder of For The Howl of It Animal Rescue in Grand Junction. “Because we aren’t allowed to transport any more dogs in, we actually haven’t been able to do much… We’ve been able to get some of our dogs who were stuck at my house into foster homes.”
Fostering numbers, in particular, are up. State regulations have been modified in the wake of the coronavirus to remove some of the hassle that comes with a foster agreement.
That’s good news for many shelters around Colorado, especially For The Howl Of It, which typically relies heavily on fostering even when there isn’t a global health emergency.
“Our goal is to get dogs adopted into forever homes, but the only way we can pull dogs in from the high-kill shelters is finding foster homes,” Mitchell said.
At Roice-Hurst Humane Society, the largest animal shelter in the area, contingency plans have been in place since the coronavirus first began attracting attention in the U.S. They were able to move 85% of their animals into foster care quickly.
Roice-Hurst is still letting people adopt animals, but they have to meet the animal online and follow social distancing guidelines. The shelter is still processing adoptions through foster homes.
Jenna Kretschman is the shelter’s foster coordinator, meaning she’s the facilitator of getting animals from the shelter into appropriate foster homes based on age, behavioral or medical needs. She’s busier than usual these days.
“It’s been overwhelming, but really awesome to see how many people are interested in fostering through the COVID-19 outbreak,” Kretschman said. “We’ve received more than 100 foster applications from people in the Grand Valley. Right now, we have 72 animals in foster care, which is a lot more than usual this time of year. We sent almost all of our shelter animals into foster care in order to make room for the emergency relinquishments that are coming in and to also lighten the load for our limited staff. We’re calling it our COVID Companion Foster Program, and it’s kind of been a big hit in the Grand Valley so far.”
One of the original concerns the shelter had involved pet owners surrendering their pets out of fear of the virus. Humans are the only contagious carriers of the coronavirus, but online fake news could convince some that their pet is a threat.
Anna Stout, the executive director of the shelter, has trained her staff to rebut that claim. However, they haven’t had to do that much. Most people surrendering their pets because of the coronavirus have another reason for doing so.
“So far, because the virus isn’t that widespread in our community, we haven’t seen an uptick in people surrendering pets because they’re scared,” Stout said. “We’re much more likely to see people bring pets in because of economic factors. We suspect that will have a much greater impact on pet owners than everything else."
This upswing in foster situations could prove valuable for shelters like Roice-Hurst when the pandemic ends.
“I’m hoping a lot of our new foster families stick with us because kitten season is coming. We’re definitely going to need those foster homes when that happens,” Kretschman said. “Kitten season is the time of year when outdoor community cats start having kittens and people find them and bring them to us. It’s our busiest time of year for fostering. That time of year is just now starting, so we’ll need a lot of help from our fosters.”
Another animal shelter preparing for kitten season is Loma Cat House.
Because of the shelter’s smaller size (30-35 cats at any given time, including now) as well as its normal lack of fostering, the Loma Cat House has had to direct its attention to taking care of the cats it has.
“We do very little fostering, though right now, we’re looking to do some more fostering, because under the new rules, you can do more fostering with a little more lax rules,” said owner Marie Ramstetter. “Adoptions are zip right now. We pretty much have to shut down unless you want to take the chance of contracting the COVID-19. I don’t want to put any of my volunteers through that. At this point, we’re trying to keep things clean and feed.”
The Loma Cat House is unable to take in any cats at the moment, which is detrimental for a business that’s actively involved in trapping, spaying/neutering and releasing cats in the area.
Ramstetter expects the area’s cat population to increase dramatically as a result of the coronavirus.
“Our main activity is to take in the rescues. A lot of trap, neuter and release,” Ramstetter said. “Sometimes, when you do that, you get a whole batch of kittens at the same time, so we’re not going to do any of that, which means the cat population is going to boom. A lot of wonderful people out there do it on their own, and they can’t do it on their own now either, because they can’t take them to the vet.
“What this COVID thing is doing to the cats is we’re going to go back at least five years from all the work all of us have been doing on the trapping and neutering.”
Anyone looking to turn in a cat, whether it’s a pet they can no longer afford or a stray, should instead look to Cats League and Assistance of the Western Slope (CLAWS).
“I get calls every day from people wanting to bring their cats in,” Ramstetter said. “We used to do a lot of trapping. CLAWS is the one that should take in cats from people. They’re the ones that say they’ve never turned a cat down. They get all the grants. People need to go to them for giving up their cat.”
Gov. Jared Polis called on Coloradans on Friday to consider adopting a pet, reiterating that dogs and cats can’t get the virus and, therefore, can’t transfer it to humans.
“We’ve temporarily relaxed regulations that make it easier to foster and adopt pets who would otherwise would have to spend time waiting for someone to give them a change to have a happy life,” he said. “And despite the false rumors to the contrary, you cannot catch COVID-19 from your pets. They are very safe to have in your home, they are a comfort to you and they are important for your mental and physical health as well as theirs.”