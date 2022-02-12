Kira Smith, left, and Lindsey Camphouse observe the final iteration of “Embracing Shadows” by Carrie Kellerby at Confluence Studios in Grand Junction. The piece is being sold via silent auction through the month of February. Proceeds from the sale will support the Navigating Crisis: Collage Journaling for Homeless Teens, a collaborative project with The House and Laurel House to buy supplies and art journals for teens, as well as hosting free workshops for them.
“Embracing Shadows” by Carrie Kellerby is on display at Confluence Studios in Grand Junction. Kellerby, who has taught at classes at Colorado Mesa University, opened Confluence Studios in December 2019.
“Embracing Shadows” by Carrie Kellerby is displayed at Confluence Studios in Grand Junction ., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. The art piece is being sold via silent auction through the month of February. Proceeds from the sale will support the “Navigating Crisis: Collage Journaling for Homeless Teens” a collaborative project with The House and Laurel House.
Barton Glasser
A picture is worth a thousand words. A collage of many individual works may be valued as priceless.
Confluence Studio owner Carrie Kellerby started a project in October to have artists and community members create individual collages with the project called “Embracing Shadows.”
She instructed the participants that there are gifts in the darkness and shadows, and then worked diligently to bring the one large collage together with the help of many individuals creating small collages.
The collage will be auctioned off through silent bids to buy supplies and art journals for homeless teens, as well as hosting free workshops for them.
On Feb. 4, Kellerby hosted an art show at Confluence Studios, 634 Main Street, to showcase the finished collage and spread the word about this endeavor to help homeless teens. She also used the event to kick off what she has titled Navigating Crisis: Collage Journaling for Homeless Teens project, which will continue throughout the year.
Kellerby is working in conjunction with Karis, Inc. and is excited about the support they have given her as she has endeavored to make a difference in the lives of homeless teens hoping to inspire them into greatness.
Karis is a nonprofit that oversees The House, a facility with programs for homeless youth and Laurel House, a large apartment building that houses vulnerable youth.
“I’ve been wanting to offer my services for awhile,” Kellerby said. “I’m glad I have the space and this project offered an opportunity to do that. We’re reaching out into the community. We try to have a purpose with a positive end result.”
Local artist Solomon Herrera, who utilizes her studio to create his artwork, attended the event. “I’m 100% supportive of it. I see there’s a need for it. Art is a way to bridge that (need),” he said.
Kellerby said that creating community through art is especially important during these unsettling times. “Art is important,” she said. “Making things together is a great gift.”
Kellerby, who has taught at classes at Colorado Mesa University, opened the art studio in December 2019. She is currently an aesthetics, philosophy and art PhD candidate at the Institute of Doctrinal Studies in the visual arts in Maine.
She is working on her dissertation on the subject of art and community. Kellerby said this project to help homeless teens through art seemed to fit well in with her dissertation.