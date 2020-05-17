Peach Street Revival was right on the brink of bigger.
Its debut EP was going to be released with a huge party at Mesa Theater in late April. It was going to open for KC and the Sunshine Band at Las Colonias Amphitheater at the end of May. And in June, the psychedelic blues and rock band was to be part of the live music lineup for the Cherry Creek Arts Festival on the Front Range.
All of those events have been postponed or reworked to suit the COVID-19 state of things.
The band’s four members are rolling with the punches, focusing on staying creative and writing new music and live-streaming for fans, said Gonzales, Peach Street Revival’s lead singer who uses a one-name moniker.
They also have come up with a different way to get their five-song EP, titled “Cinco,” to fans. They will release each song one at a time online and accompanied by a music video.
The first single, “King,” will come out June 6 on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and other online outlets. The others will follow at later dates and information can be found on the band’s Facebook page.
It’s not even close to the big release Peach Street Revival hoped for, but it’s something and has kept the band busy shooting music videos, Gonzales said.
The truth is, “we’re all kind of struggling,” she said.
Some local bands are live-streaming often, others are staying in the background, said Zac Grant with Zolopht, a psychedelic, funk rock band. “I think it has a lot to do with their home life.”
There are members of local bands who have lost jobs and are scrambling, he said.
Even the seven members of Zolopht, which last performed Feb. 22, haven’t practiced together in person recently.
Earlier this month the band released the first single from its third album, “Fishbowl,” which is set to come out July 11 with a release party and tour. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Grant said. “We’re preparing to be flexible.”
But with no gigs and little to no merchandise sales week after week, “you’re losing out on quite a bit of money before you know it,” Grant said.
Members of local bands often depend on the extra cash that comes from gigs to help make a car payment or rent, said Liz Sinclair, owner of Charlie Dwellington’s, which has supported area musicians through the years with fundraisers and hosted special concerts.
COVID-19 has dried up that gig income, and it’s not returning overnight, she said.
Getting a spot opening for a big act coming through town, “that’s huge for (local bands) and they may never get it back,” Sinclair said.
Playing at area festivals also is big money for bands. “People have to recognize (local bands) have lost all their festivals for the summer. That is their biggest source of income for the year,” she said. “They’re out thousands of dollars that they may not be able to recoup.”
Some bands have turned to online fundraising. Grant and fellow band member Cam Vilar went live on Facebook and took song requests for digital tips that went toward distribution of “Fishbowl.”
“We had no idea. It was the first time we had done anything like this,” Grant said. “We had a killer response.”
However, live-streaming just can’t compare with the real thing. “We just miss the human connection,” Grant said.
Fans are watching, but there’s no energy coming back from a camera, he said.