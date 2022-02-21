On Wednesday night at the Ramblebine Brewing Co., people packed the bar for Quiz Ninjas’ Trivia Night.
The crowd of knowledge and fun seekers and knowledge know-it-alls was so large that Ramblebine staff had to haul chairs from outside to seat the swelling crowd.
Trivia Night is a staple across the valley. It happens at Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita on Monday nights, at Grand Junction’s Cruisers Bar on Tuesday nights, and Ramblebine Brewing Co. on Wednesday nights, just to name a few. Handlebar Tap House and the Rockslide Brewery and Restaurant in Grand Junction are among those that host games.
Logan Emmert is the so-called “Quiz Master.” These trivia events have been happening in Mesa County for more than 12 years, but their popularity seems to be growing all the time. Emmert took over conducting the activities two years ago and has been doing it ever since.
“It’s just something I do on the side and I enjoy doing it,” Emmert said.
Emmert and his associate, Howie Tate, split their Trivia Night duties between Cruisers on Horizon Drive and Ramblebine on Colorado Avenue, with Emmert usually hosting at the former and Tate at the latter.
The two men write all their own quizzes whenever they host.
“It’s just whatever I’m thinking about that day. The topics of the quizzes are just whatever I want to do,” Emmert said.
It is worth noting that the Quiz Ninja Facebook page takes requests for the quiz themes. A message sent to their Facebook page goes directly to Emmert, allowing him to “make a tailor-made quiz for anybody that wants one.”
These trivia nights are a team-style trivia contest, consisting of up to eight rounds of eight questions per round, with short breaks between rounds that give people the chance to eat and drink, and of course, talk trivia.
Prizes are given for first-, second- and third- place winners, usually gift cards to the hosting bar.
According to Emmert, a recent Wednesday night was the busiest he’s ever seen in his two years. Other avid trivia players noted the same.
“It has been absolutely insane here for the last three weeks. The amount of people here has easily doubled. In just the last three weeks, we have gone from like 17 trivia teams to 23 or 24. I don’t even know where we’re at tonight, but it’s by far the most people I’ve seen so far,” said participant Chrystal Keane.
In Fruita, the Copper Club is packed with trivia fans on Monday night.
“It’s been a big boost for us on Monday nights,” said Keeley McDonald, who works at the brewery and also serves as the trivia host. “People really love the Trivia Night and some come all the way from Grand Junction to play sometimes.”
As the trivia master, McDonald said she puts in about five hours of work preparing the questions, and she has a simple goal.
“I like to try and find a happy medium. I want to make it challenging, but it shouldn’t be easy all the time,” she said about the questions.
“I want to make it so everyone can play, and we usually have a diverse group of teams, so it works.”
Though incredibly busy, the bars are certainly appreciative of the business that these trivia hounds bring to their establishments.
“It has helped us greatly. Ever since we started it, our numbers have definitely increased. It brought in new people who may have never even been to the brewery before,” said Cherisse Jones, manager of Ramblebine Brewing Co.
As a result of the business booms ushered forth by the presence of Trivia Night, Jones said that not only will they continue to host weekly trivia, but they also plan on doing open mic nights on Tuesdays and, when the weather gets warmer in the spring and through summer, Ramblebine will have live music on their outside patio every Thursday and Saturday.
As for Trivia Night, there is no end in sight amid the growing popularity, despite having to take a bit of a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It really is a lot of fun. Meeting new people, seeing everybody show up and just being interested in learning something new on a weekday in Grand Junction. That’s one of the coolest things,” Emmert said.
Dale Shrull contributed to this story.