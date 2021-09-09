The Grand Junction Fire Department at 625 Ute Ave. will have a small public ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks on Saturday.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the September 11th memorial at the fire station. The memorial is the sculpture located just east of the regular parking area of the administrative building.
Part of the ceremony will remember the lives lost on 9/11, as well as a dedication for a new piece of functional art sponsored by the recent graduates of the fire academy.