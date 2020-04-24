Geek Parties host a free virtual escape
Mesa Murder Mystery and Geek Parties of the Grand Valley will host a free, virtual escape room at 7 p.m. today.
Space is limited. Put together your team (you do not need to be in the same location) and sign up for a spot on the Geek Parties of the Grand Valley Facebook page. Clues for “The Oil Spill Earth Day Escape Room” and the website will be released on the Facebook page at 7 p.m. “The first team to break in, wins fame and glory,” according to the event page.