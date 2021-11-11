Local briefs: Art Show postponed SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print ART CENTER MUSIC SHOW POSTPONEDThe musical revue “All Together Now!” that was featured in today’s Out & About has been postponed.“Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the valley we feel like we need to do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Dana Lyn Schmidt, artistic director The Theatre Project. The community theater group had planned to offer performances on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12–14, at The Art Center.“The numbers are just so bad,” Schmidt said. “We just don’t feel right about putting 10 people in a room and singing at them.”Tickets for “All Together Now!” will be refunded. Plans for a future musical revue will be announced at a later date, Schmidt said.GOODWILL STORE GRAND REOPENING The Grand Junction Goodwill store at 630 24 1/2 Road will have a grand reopening ceremony on Saturday.The day-long event, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will with entertainment and refreshments, hourly giveaways and prize drawings.The celebration comes after several months of remodeling and upgrades to the store, including an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Show Goodwill Store Commerce Broadcasting Events Art Reopening Postpone Art Show Postponement Ceremony Revue All Together Now! Dana Lyn Schmidt Music Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView