ART CENTER MUSIC SHOW POSTPONED

The musical revue “All Together Now!” that was featured in today’s Out & About has been postponed.

“Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the valley we feel like we need to do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Dana Lyn Schmidt, artistic director The Theatre Project.

The community theater group had planned to offer performances on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12–14, at The Art Center.

“The numbers are just so bad,” Schmidt said. “We just don’t feel right about putting 10 people in a room and singing at them.”

Tickets for “All Together Now!” will be refunded. Plans for a future musical revue will be announced at a later date, Schmidt said.

GOODWILL STORE GRAND REOPENING

The Grand Junction Goodwill store at 630 24 1/2 Road will have a grand reopening ceremony on Saturday.

The day-long event, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will with entertainment and refreshments, hourly giveaways and prize drawings.

The celebration comes after several months of remodeling and upgrades to the store, including an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space.