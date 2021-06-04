City working to address JUCO fireworks problem
City of Grand Junction officials announced Thursday they are working to address concerns over late-night fireworks displays after a show during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series this week prompted complaints.
“The noise impact from the JUCO game on Memorial Day had a negative impact on sleeping residents, including their animals. This includes the many residents who had to work the next day,” the city said in a news release. “Given this, the city, working with its partners, is taking action to avoid this situation in the future.”
Specifically, city officials are working with the Grand Junction Rockies, who regularly have fireworks after games, on their schedule for the summer. The proposed changes will move game times to 6:05 p.m. to ensure fireworks shows do not start after 10:30 p.m. The GJ Rockies also agreed to have fewer shows this year and use smaller shells to reduce noise.
Grand Junction Rockies fireworks shows are scheduled for the following dates:
Friday, June 11; Friday, June 25; Sunday, July 4; Friday, July 23; Friday, Aug. 6; Friday, Aug. 20
CPW’s Free Fishing Weekend begins Saturday
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold its annual Free Fishing Weekend for resident and nonresident anglers of all ages on Saturday and Sunday.
The state has nearly 9,000 miles of trout streams and more than 1,300 angling locations, according to the CPW. Colorado waters also offers the opportunity to catch 35 different species of warm-water and cold-water fish.
“The outdoors are for everyone, and fishing is a great way to discover and enjoy Colorado,” Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli said. “The fish are biting and Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect opportunity for everyone to give fishing a try.”
Outdoor enthusiasts can fish in Colorado without a license only on the first full weekend of June, each year. All other rules and regulations apply. Learn more about fishing season dates and license fees at cpw.state.co.us.
In 2020, more than one million fishing licenses were sold in Colorado. The sale of fishing licenses allows CPW to maintain and conserve fish habitat that promotes better fishing in the state.
COVID hospitalizations up
In Mesa County, 100% of Intensive Care Unit beds are full, 100% of ventilators are in use and 99.1% of all hospital beds are full.
Those numbers were reported Thursday evening on the Mesa County Public Health data dashboard for COVID-19, which tracks hospital capacity, among other stats. Additionally, Mesa County now has 31 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and two more deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 232.
Also on Thursday the county reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and a two-week case count of 734.