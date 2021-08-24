The Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting the 2021 Fall Job Fest Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The annual job fair has been a success for job seekers and employers in the past and will for from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the workforce center at 512 29 1/2 Rd. in Grand Junction.
The first part of the job fair from 9:30-10 a.m. will be available exclusively to veterans and those that participate in the Preparing for the Job Fair Workshop.
The workshop is offered in-person or virtually today , Aug. 24 from 2-3 p.m.
Topics at the workshop include:
• The online application process
• Targeting your Resume
• Preparing for your Interview • Networking
All event information can be found at www.mcwfc.us. For more information or questions, call 970-248-7560 or email jobservice@mesacounty.us.
PROGRESS IN GLENWOOD CANYON
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that crews had a productive weekend of work in Glenwood Canyon.
There were no closures, weather watches or warnings over the weekend and crews hauled out 124 loads of mud and debris on Saturday and 104 loads on Sunday.
This week, there will be flight operations by Xcel Energy and Holy Cross Energy working on power lines, and traffic holds will be in place so that crews can safely conduct that work, CDOT news release said.
Saturday’s work centered on cleaning two clogged drains, one at mile post 128.5 where crews hauled out 44 loads to expose two 48-inch drains. The second area was at mile post 127 to 129 under the highway, which has a standing pool of water. Work in this area was continued on Sunday, with 27 loads removed.
THIRD DELTA COUNTY WEST NILE CASE
Delta County Public Health announced Monday a third case of West Nile Virus has been discovered in the county after a man in his 50s from the North Fork area contracted the virus.
According to a press release, West Nile is generally found in Delta County in August through September, and Delta County is a national hotspot for the virus.
About one in five people who contract the virus will become moderately ill, according to the release, and about one in 150 will become seriously ill.
To avoid contracting West Nile, residents should use bug spray, drain standing water, dress in long sleeves and pants and avoid being outside during periods of peak mosquito activity, according to the release.