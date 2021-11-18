Crime Stoppers of Mesa County “Crime of the Week” is looking for help identifying a suspect in an August theft, fraud and forgery case that happened at Lowe’s, 2500 block of Rimrock Ave.
Total estimated property loss is over $1,000.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Grand Junction Police Department had a report of a theft of a wallet from a customer that contained debit and credit cards that were used to purchase items at the Lowe’s store. Surveillance videos shows two males, about 20 to 30 years of age, both wearing black T-shirts and blue jeans. One is a wearing a Denver Broncos cap, short brown hair, with a tattoo or a piercing located in his right eyebrow.
Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn residents up to $1,000 cash reward and people will remain completely anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers at 241-7867 or download the P3tips App on any mobile device. For more information, see us at www.241stop.com.
Drop off your used cooking oil
Residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease this holiday season, and year-round, in a recycle container located south of the Recycle Center (GJCRI) drop-off within the City Maintenance Campus at 333 West Avenue.
The program looks to reduce the amount of cooking oils and grease disposed in the sewer system during the holidays when more residents are cooking at home, reducing sewer maintenance and cleaning activities during the holiday season.
Over the past year, an estimated 1,300 gallons of cooking oil was recovered from the city container with the cooking oil being re-used to help produce Biodiesel, feedstock, fertilizer, cosmetics and soaps.
The days and hours of the cooking oil disposal site:
n Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
n Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n Closed Nov. 26-27, Dec. 25, Jan. 1.
Payout set for molested students
AURORA — The Aurora public school district has agreed to settlements totaling $5.5 million for two former Rangeview High School students who were sexually assaulted by an employee, according to documents obtained by Sentinel Colorado.
Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas.”