Delta will host a Christian Music Festival on July 20, 22 and 23, sponsored by the nonprofit Arts Coalition of Delta County. The concerts start at 6 p.m. each night. Admission is $10 per person or $25 for all three concerts. Families can get in for $25 a night or $50 all three concerts. All students ages 7 to 17 years pay $5 per concert. First concert features praise bands, second concert is open mike night and the final concert will feature two of the groups from the first two concerts plus a special Christian Rap Artist.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST TICKETS
Tickets are on sale for the 53rd annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day at Grand Junction’s Two Rivers Convention Center on Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost for the all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, juice is $6 per person with children under age 12 free. There will also be live entertainment, games for kids and a silent auction.Tickets are available at Heiden Homes Realty, 735 Rood Avenue or calling 970-260-6822. Proceeds go to local groups to help children.
ENTREPRENEURS ACADEMY TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy, (YEA!) is looking for students to take part in the 2022 class. Students in grades 6th through 12th are eligible to go through the process of starting and running real businesses over the course of a full academic year. By the end of the class, students own and operate fully functioning businesses that can be carried on after graduation. Students can apply at https://yeausa.wufoo.com/forms/ruy1odi0itbgzf/ or contact Darcy Weir at 970-263-2916 or darcy@gjchamber.org. Applications are due by Sept. 15.