MarillacHealth will be conducting its third drive-up vaccination clinic on Saturday at Central High School.
With the state now opening vaccinations to all residents, the clinic will be available to everyone age 16 and up.
During its first two drive-up clinics, MarillacHealth reported serving around 500 people for each event.
A sign-up vaccine center is located at the Peachtree Shopping Center at the east end of the parking lot where people can register Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Online registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/marillac1, or by going to marillachealth.org/covid-19/. Individuals must be registered to receive the vaccine.
Information: 720-664-5608.
More fire-damaged area opening up
The Glenwood Canyon area continues to get back to normal with the latest opening after the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The White River National Forest announced on Tuesday that it will lift closures that impacted roughly 33,000 ares burned in the fire.
Areas that will be open starting Thursday include the Jessie Weaver, No Name and Grizzly Creek trails, and areas south of the Coffee Pot Road. Boat access through Glenwood Canyon will also open Thursday, including the Shoshone and Grizzly Creek boat ramps.
The popular Hanging Lake Trail will open May 1 by reservation only. Hikers can start making reservations online at www.visitglenwood.com beginning Thursday.
Colorado Mesa University is adjusting its COVID-19 testing hours. Starting Monday, April 5, testing will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no testing on Saturday-Sunday.
DENVER — The Colorado Legislature has halted plans to build permanent fencing around most of the state Capitol following criticism from residents.
Lawmakers previously considered allocating more than $1 million to erect a six-foot-tall, wrought-iron black fence to encircle the building. It was part of an $8 million budget allotment for security upgrades in response to vandalism during protests last year.
“It’s important to know that we listened,” Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett said.