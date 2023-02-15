Traffic dragnet on I-70 nets 70
Seventy citations were issued along Interstate 70 on Friday in a traffic enforcement effort led by the Colorado State Patrol.
According to a press release, about 300 drivers were contacted during the effort that also involved Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Junction Police Department, Fruita Police Department and Palisade Police Department.
In addition, according to the release, eight commercial vehicles were inspected, five of which were placed out of service.
The agencies involved have been conducting monthly surge enforcement events since October 2022.
“Grand Valley Law Enforcement would like to thank our communities for their efforts in making the highways safer for travel. We ask that you continue to drive alert, drive sober and ensure all occupants are properly seatbelted,” the release stated.
2 events planned on urban forestry
The City of Grand Junction is hosting two events for the community to learn more about the goals, strategies, and details of the Urban Forestry Management Plan that is currently under development.
An open house is planned for from 5:30-7:30 p.m Thursday, Feb. 23., at the Lincoln Park Stadium in the fourth floor hospitality suite.
There will also be a virtual event online 4-6 p.m on Monday, Feb. 27. Both events will begin with a brief presentation followed by opportunities for attendees to ask questions.
Maps and other information will also be made available.
In January, city forestry staff conducted a community survey about urban forestry and more than 500 surveys were completed. The results of the survey will be shared at the open house events and incorporated into the final plan.
