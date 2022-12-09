A small group of voters in the 3rd Congressional District is challenging the way the Colorado Secretary of State has ordered counties to conduct their mandatory recount of the race between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch.
The voters filed motions with the Colorado Supreme Court on the matter earlier this week, but that court has not directed the secretary of state to respond, or stop that recount.
That office says it is conducting the recount, which is to be completed by next Tuesday, in accordance with state law.
The recount was ordered based on state laws that require one if a race is within 0.5%, as is the case between Boebert and Frisch.
Initial results show that Boebert leads that race by 550 votes.
VA reviews toxic exposure risks
The Veteran Affairs (VA) Western Colorado Health Care System will host a PACT Act Week of Action event to inform U.S. military veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the new PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they’ve earned.
The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. in the main room of Building 6 next to the VA Hospital. Local VA staff will be present to help veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings and enroll in VA health care.
The recently passed PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades, expanding VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
Pedestrian struck and killed
A car struck and killed a man walking in the area of 28 3/4 Road and North Avenue on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the incident around 5:40 p.m., according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department. The man died on scene and has not yet been identified.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The incident on Wednesday comes a week after a cyclist in Orchard Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the area of U.S. 50 and Linden Avenue.
Ex-agent guilty of 4 murders
SAN ANTONIO — A former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 has been convicted of capital murder. Juan David Ortiz receives an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty. A jury in San Antonio convicted the 39-year-old Ortiz on Wednesday. Jurors heard a recording of Ortiz telling investigators that he killed the women because he wanted to “clean up the streets.”